BEVERAGE INDUSTRY PIONEER MICHAEL MICHAIL LAUNCHING XPRESS HARDER ICED TEA

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Michail and Universal Brands are set to release Xpress Harder Iced Tea , the first 9.9% abv hard iced tea on the in 24 oz single serve can. The Xpress imagery references the future and innovation of the high-speed bullet trains which are set to debut in the coming years and be a part of the community by 2030.

Xpress Harder Iced Tea is the creation of beverage industry legend Michael Michail who has pioneered a number of innovations to the Flavored Malt Beverage Category as well as the non-alcoholic category since 1995. This includes introducing vibrant colors, elevating the Flavored Malt Beverage Category with exotic flavors, and the introduction of the 24-ounce single serve can to the FMB market which has proven to be a market moving vehicle. "Innovation is at the core of everything we do at Universal. Tangible differentiation is critical to stand out on the shelf and create the constant consumer demand," says Michael Michail CEO of Universal Brands. "We believe the 9.9 % Harder Tea category will be the next big thing in the hard tea market."

Xpress Harder Iced Tea is made with real brewed black tea and natural fruit flavors.

Offering three natural vibrant fruit flavors: Peach , Zesty Lemon , Raspberry are available in 24 oz cans and will be marketed towards Convenience Stores and Hypermarkets.

The first widespread public debut of Xpress will take place at the National Beer Wholesalers Association Annual Convention on September 30th in San Diego. Universal Brands Company has been meeting with wholesalers and distributors behind the scenes and the response has been overwhelming on Xpress Harder Iced Tea. Universal has also already received authorization and interest from some of the largest national and regional chains in the country. Distributor and retailer partners interested in being among the first to carry Xpress can reach out to Universal by calling 323-929-3342, or through the connect form on their website located at

Xpress Harder.

Universal Brands, Inc., led by industry innovators, excels in the beverage sector, utilizing cutting-edge technology to dominate market segments. With a rich history of success and brand building with bold designs.

For More Information Contact:

John Heitkemper

[email protected]

503-703-1911

SOURCE Universal Brands Inc.

