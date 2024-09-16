Scandia Consulting Launches AI-Powered Spam Filter For Umbraco Forms

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Scandia Consulting Introduces Groundbreaking AI-Powered Spam Filter for Umbraco Forms

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scandia Consulting is thrilled to announce the launch of its revolutionary spam filter tool, designed specifically for Umbraco Forms. This innovative solution leverages the power of AI, specifically Chat GPT, to effectively identify and eliminate spam messages from email lead forms, ensuring that businesses receive only legitimate inquiries.

"We are committed to providing our clients with the best possible service. The Spam filter tool is the latest example of our commitment to innovation. The tool is built on AI, Chat GPT, and is extremely easy to configure, making it a great option for our clients. It integrates directly with Umbraco Forms and Umbraco CMS, making it a seamless solution

for non-technical editors and staff."

Putting AI to good use by combatting spam from your valuable online lead forms.

Unlike traditional spam filters that rely on static rules and patterns, Scandia Consulting's AI-powered solution employs advanced machine learning algorithms to analyze incoming messages with remarkable accuracy. By understanding the context and intent behind each message, the tool can effectively distinguish between genuine inquiries and spam, significantly reducing the burden on businesses.

One of the key advantages of this cutting-edge spam filter is its user-friendly configuration. Even non-technical users can easily set up the prompt and evaluation criteria, making it incredibly simple to tailor the tool to their specific needs. The intuitive interface allows users to define the parameters for spam detection, ensuring that only relevant and valuable messages reach their inbox.

This spam filter stands out for its remarkable ability to learn and evolve over time. Unlike traditional filters that rely on static rules, this AI-powered solution continuously adapts to the ever-changing landscape of spam. As it processes an increasing volume of messages, its sophisticated algorithms become more adept at identifying and filtering spam, leading to a constant improvement in accuracy. This self-learning capability is crucial in the fight against spam, as spammers constantly devise new tactics to evade detection. By continuously learning and adapting, the filter remains effective in combating these evolving threats, ensuring that only legitimate messages reach your inbox.

The development of this groundbreaking spam filter was driven by Scandia Consulting's commitment to providing its clients with reliable and efficient solutions. Recognizing the limitations of existing spam filters, such as reCaptcha and hCaptcha, the company sought to create a more robust and intelligent system.

"We were frustrated with the constant influx of spam messages through our Umbraco Forms," explains Farid Topchiev, Chief Product Officer at Scandia Consulting. "We needed a solution that could accurately identify and eliminate spam without requiring constant manual intervention. Our AI-powered spam filter has exceeded our expectations, providing us with a reliable and effective way to manage incoming messages."

This innovative spam filter integrates seamlessly with Umbraco Forms and Umbraco CMS, providing a native solution for businesses operating on this platform. Its ease of use, advanced AI capabilities, and continuous learning make it an indispensable tool for any organization looking to streamline their lead management process and eliminate the nuisance of spam.

Contact Scandia Consulting today to learn more about this game-changing spam filter and how it can transform your lead generation efforts. Scandia's blog post on the topic explains the process in more detail.



Scandia is a full-service digital marketing agency specializing in website development, digital marketing, and UX/UI design. With a keen eye for detail and an ethos centered around client satisfaction, Scandia has successfully executed projects for numerous industry giants, establishing itself as a trusted name in the digital sphere and a leader in the US Umbraco market.

