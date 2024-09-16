Pacific Partners: China And Russia’S Coast Guards Unite In Landmark Exercises

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) China and Russia have expanded their maritime cooperation, engaging their coast guards in joint exercises in the North Pacific. This move marks a significant development in Sino-Russian relations with important geopolitical implications.



On September 13, 2024, two Chinese Coast Guard vessels, the Meishan and Xiushan, set sail for Russia. These 3,000-ton ships will meet with Russia's Security Service (FSB ) Coast Guard vessels for joint drills in the North Pacific.



The exercises will focus on maritime security, including safety threat response and search and rescue operations. The coast guards will also work together to combat illegal fishing and smuggling activities in the region.



Following the exercises, the Chinese and Russian coast guards will conduct joint patrols for the first time in the North Pacific.



This unprecedented cooperation signifies a deepening of their strategic partnership. These coast guard exercises coincide with other major naval drills by China and Russia.





Strategic Military Exercises and Global Power Shifts

The "Northern Interaction 2024" exercises are taking place in nearby seas, while Russia conducts its massive "Ocean 2024" strategic exercises across multiple seas.



This cooperation occurs against a backdrop of intensifying global competition. China and Russia are aligning more closely to counter U.S. influence worldwide.



Meanwhile, tensions remain high in the South China Sea , where China has territorial disputes with several countries.



The exercises may also serve China's Arctic ambitions by providing valuable experience in northern waters. This could potentially aid their efforts to expand their influence in the Arctic region.



Looking ahead, more frequent and diverse joint military exercises can be expected. The two nations may increase coordination on various maritime security issues, potentially challenging U.S. naval dominance in the Pacific.



The upcoming BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, may bring further developments. Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, potentially announcing increased bilateral cooperation.



As China and Russia deepen their "no limits" partnership, these coast guard exercises represent more than just maritime drills. They signify a shifting balance of power in the Pacific and beyond.

