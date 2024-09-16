Russia Expands Military To Second-Largest Globally, Signaling Strategic Shift

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Russian President Vladimir has ordered a significant expansion of the country's armed forces. The decree, signed on September 16, 2024, aims to increase active military personnel to 1.5 million.



This move will make Russia's military the second-largest in the world, surpassing the United States and India. Only China's will remain larger, with over 2 million active-duty personnel.



The expansion represents a 180,000 troop increase from the previous authorized strength. Putin's decree sets the overall size of the armed forces at 2.39 million, including civilian staff.



Russian officials cite several reasons for this military growth. They point to perceived threats related to the ongoing Ukraine conflict and NATO expansion.



Finland's recent NATO membership has particularly concerned Russian leadership. This marks Putin's third military expansion order since launching the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.







The Russian government has focused on improving training quality and equipment standards under Putin's close attention.

Russia's Military Expansion

Russia has also increased efforts to recruit professional soldiers. The defense ministry has raised salaries and actively promoted military careers to boost the proportion of contract soldiers.



However, this expansion faces challenges. Sustaining a larger force will increase costs for salaries, equipment, and training. It may strain Russia 's defense budget and economy, already under pressure from Western sanctions.



Military analysts question Russia's ability to fully staff and equip such a large force. The country may need to consider expanding conscription or allowing more women to serve to meet these ambitious targets.



The expansion aligns with Russia's apparent goal of achieving a decisive victory in Ukraine by 2026. It signals the country's intent to maintain a long-term military posture capable of sustained operations.



This military growth occurs as Russian forces continue offensive operations in eastern Ukraine. They face Ukrainian incursions into Russian territory while slowly advancing their own positions.



Russia's military strategy has evolved since the early stages of the Ukraine conflict. After capturing Bakhmut, Russian forces employed heavy artillery and air strikes to break through Ukrainian defenses.



The expansion also comes as Russia suspends its participation in the New START nuclear arms reduction treaty.



While not fully withdrawing, this move has raised concerns about nuclear threats and drawn strong reactions from the US and Ukraine.



These developments suggest a significant shift in Russia's military strategy and global posture. The coming years will reveal whether Moscow can realize its ambitions for a greatly enlarged armed force amid ongoing economic and geopolitical challenges.

