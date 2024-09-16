Natura Resources' Molten Salt Reactor At ACU Receives Historic NRC Construction Permit

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ABILENE, Texas, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) has issued a permit (CP) for the deployment of the Natura Resources' MSR-1 system at Abilene Christian University (ACU). This marks the first construction permit for a liquid-fueled advanced reactor and only the second for any advanced reactor issued by the NRC.

Representatives from Natura Resources, the Zachry Group, Abilene Christian University, The University of Texas at Austin, Texas A&M University, and the Georgia Institute of Technology receive the issued Construction Permit at the Nuclear Regulatory Commission. (Image credit – Natura Resources LLC)

(Image credit – Natura Resources LLC)

"Natura recognized early on that the NRC is the gold standard of licensing of nuclear reactors. We made a conscious decision to work with the

NRC to license our technology for deployment here in the States rather than taking our technology outside their jurisdiction or attempting to avoid the licensing process entirely. The

NRC's issuance of the Construction Permit for the Natura MSR-1 deployment at ACU shows that our technology can be licensed and de-risks the licensure of Natura's 100MWe systems," said Douglass Robison , Founder and President.

Natura Resources has taken an iterative, milestone-based approach to advanced reactor development and deployment, focused on efficiency and performance. This started in 2020 when

Natura brought together ACU's NEXT Lab with Texas A&M University, the University of Texas, and the Georgia Institute of Technology to form the Natura Resources Research Alliance. In only four years, Natura and its partners have developed a system that the NRC has successfully licensed. The successful deployment of the Natura MSR-1 system at ACU as the molten salt research reactor (MSRR) is going to provide valuable operational data to support Natura's 100MWe systems and will also serve as a world-class research tool to train advanced reactor operators and educate students.

"We appreciate the thorough reviews by the NRC staff. The environmental review was completed in March and found that the MSRR would have no significant impact on the environment. The safety review that was just completed found that the Natura MSR-1 design and analysis meets the federal regulations and is safe to construct. This construction permit is the first step in the

NRC's two-step licensing process. It allows Natura and ACU to build and operate the MSRR without uranium. The next step is the operating license, which will authorize

Natura and ACU to fuel the reactor and demonstrate the elegance of molten salt technology," said Ben Beasley , Director of Licensing.

While this is a significant milestone, there is still work to be done. The advanced reactor deployment site that will house the reactor, the Science and Engineering Research Center at ACU, was completed in August 2023, and the issuance of the construction permit allows the team to begin fabrication of the reactor.

Zachry Nuclear Engineering will complete the Detailed Engineering and Design of the Natura MSR-1 in the first part of 2025, which will be followed quickly by the submission of the Operating License application to the NRC. The

U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) provides fuel for the current operating fleet of university research reactors, and its commitment in 2019 to provide fuel and salt for the MSRR was the impetus for Natura Resources to develop and deploy the Natura MSR-1 with ACU. The fuel and salt needs for the MSRR are unique, and Natura Resources and ACU are committed to working with the DOE to finalize details related to the provision of fuel and salt.

"We are proud to have been working with Natura over the past year on the detailed design engineering for their first molten salt reactor system, a truly groundbreaking project in clean energy. This partnership highlights the innovative leadership both of our Texas-based companies bring to the industry as we work together to drive progress and shape the future of energy. Our shared commitment to advancing technology and economic growth makes this collaboration especially meaningful," said

John B. Zachry , President and CEO of Zachry Group.

"ACU is thrilled to have Natura as a partner as we work together to answer the world's increased demand for reliable energy, medical isotopes, and clean water through the deployment of liquid-fueled molten salt reactors. With the NRC's issuance of the construction permit, we are one step closer to making that a reality. The performance-driven approach of Natura Resources to advanced reactor deployment has quickly moved them from a relative unknown to a leader in the upstart advanced reactor industry," said Dr. Phil Schubert , ACU President.

"If we're going to meet the growing energy needs, not only in the State of Texas but in our country and the world at large, we must begin deploying advanced nuclear reactors," said Douglass Robison .

About Natura Resources

Natura Resources LLC is a leading advanced reactor developer committed to answering the world's increased demand for reliable energy, medical isotopes, and clean water by developing commercially deployable molten salt reactors. Natura's small modular reactors are liquid-fueled and molten salt-cooled, which increases efficiency and reduces waste. The Natura MSR-1 being deployed at Abilene Christian University is the first liquid-fueled reactor design to receive a construction permit from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission. In less than five years,

Natura has established itself as a leading force in the advanced nuclear industry, fueled by a commitment to performance. Natura's leadership team has a proven track record of revolutionizing the energy industry with innovative technology and tangible results. Natura is privately owned and has secured over $78 million in funding through its first three investment rounds.

SOURCE Natura Resources

