IDEX Biometrics ASA: Private Placement Of NOK 70 Million Successfully Placed

PRIVATE PLACEMENT PLACED

Reference is made to the press release from IDEX Biometrics ASA ("IDEX" or the "Company") published earlier today, 16 September 2024, regarding a contemplated private placement of new shares to raise gross proceeds of NOK 55-65 million (the "Private Placement").

The Private Placement has been successfully placed and attracted strong interest and was significantly oversubscribed. The Private Placement will raise gross proceeds to the Company of NOK 70 million, through the issue of 466,666,666 new shares (the "Offer Shares") at a price of NOK 0.15 per Offer Share (the "Offer Price").

The net proceeds from the Private Placement will be used to fund the Company's continued commercialization efforts, necessary product development and market development expenses, working capital needs, as well as capital expenditures and other general corporate purposes.

STRUCTURE OF THE PRIVATE PLACEMENT

The Private Placement is divided into two tranches. 101,624,966 Offer Shares have been allocated in the first Tranche ("Tranche 1" and the "Tranche 1 Offer Shares") and 365,041,700 Offer Shares have been allocated in the second tranche ("Tranche 2" and the "Tranche 2 Offer Shares"). Completion of Tranche 1 will, in addition to the further conditions described below, be subject to the board of directors (the "Board") being granted a board authorization which can be used to issue the Tranche 1 Offer Shares (the "Board Authorization") by the extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be held on 23 September 2024 ("EGM I"). Completion of Tranche 2 will, in addition to the further conditions described below, be subject to approval by an extraordinary general meeting of the Company expected to be held on or about 9 October 2024 ("EGM II").

The subscribers in the Private Placement will without cost be allocated two warrants (Nw. "frittstående tegningsretter"), Warrants A and Warrants B, respectively, issued by the Company for every two Offer Shares allocated to, and paid by, them in the Private Placement (the "Warrants" and the "Warrants Issuance"). Each Warrant will give the holder a right to subscribe for one new share in the Company at a subscription price equal to the Offer Price. Warrants A may only be exercised within the first 14 days following the Company's announcement of its Q4 2024 financial report (announcement expected on 27 February 2025), and all Warrants A not exercised within such period will lapse without compensation to the holder. Warrants B may only be exercised from 31 March 2025 to 11 April 2025, and all Warrants B not exercised within such period will lapse without compensation to the holder. The Company shall use reasonable efforts to seek to ensure that the Warrants are admitted to trading on the Oslo Stock Exchange as soon as possible following their issuance, but there can be no assurance that such admittance to trading will be obtained. The Warrants will be registered in the VPS.

Completion of Tranche 1 through delivery of the Tranche 1 Offer Shares will be subject to (i) approval by the Board, (ii) approval of the Board Authorization by EGM I, and (iii) registration of the share capital increase pertaining to the Tranche 1 Offer Shares with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises (the "NRBE") (jointly the "Tranche 1 Conditions"). Completion of Tranche 2 through delivery of the Tranche 2 Offer Shares will be subject to (i) completion of Tranche 1, (ii) approval by EGM II, and (iii) registration of the share capital increase pertaining to the Tranche 2 Offer Shares with the NRBE (jointly the "Tranche 2 Conditions" and, together with the Tranche 1 Conditions, the "Conditions"). Completion of Tranche 1 will not be conditional upon or otherwise affected by the completion of Tranche 2 and/or the Warrants Issuance, and the applicants' acquisition of Tranche 1 Offer Shares will remain final and binding and cannot be revoked, cancelled or terminated by the respective applicants if Tranche 2 and/or the Warrants Issuance, for whatever reason, is/are not completed. Delivery of the Warrants will be subject to approval by EGM II and satisfaction of the Conditions for the respective tranches.

Investors being allocated Offer Shares in the Private Placement undertake to vote for all their shares in the Company as of the record date for the relevant EGM in favour of, or give a voting proxy to be used in favour of, (i) the approval of the Board Authorization at EGM I and (ii) the resolutions to issue the Tranche 2 Offer Shares and the Warrants and to carry out the Subsequent Offering (as defined below) at EGM II.

Conditional allocation of the Offer Shares and the Warrants has been determined by the Board, in consultation with the Manager, following expiry of the bookbuilding period. Notification of conditional allocation and settlement instructions will be communicated to investors on 17 September 2024.

SETTLEMENT AND TRADING

Settlement of the Tranche 1 Offer Shares is expected to take place on a delivery versus payment (“DvP”) basis on or about 26 September 2024. Settlement of the Tranche 2 Offer Shares is expected to take place on a DvP basis on or about 14 October 2024. The DvP settlement will be facilitated through a prefunding agreement expected to be entered into between the Company and the Manager. Delivery of the Warrants is expected to take place on or about 14 October 2024.

The Offer Shares are expected to become tradable on the Oslo Stock Exchange by the end of October 2024, following (i) satisfaction of the relevant Conditions and (ii) publication by the Company of a prospectus approved by the Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority (the "Prospectus"). The Offer Shares will, following registration of the share capital increase pertaining to the relevant Offer Shares with the NRBE, be delivered on a separate and non-tradable ISIN, pending publication of the Prospectus, and will only be tradable on the Oslo Stock Exchange after the Prospectus has been published. Admission to trading of the Warrants on the Oslo Stock Exchange is subject to approval and publication of the Prospectus.

EQUAL TREATMENT CONSIDERATIONS

The Board has considered the Private Placement in light of the equal treatment obligations under the Norwegian Public Limited Companies Act, the Norwegian Securities Trading Act, the rules on equal treatment under Oslo Rule Book II for companies listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange and the Oslo Stock Exchange's Guidelines on the rule of equal treatment, and deems that the proposed Private Placement is in compliance with these requirements. The Board holds the view that it will be in the common interest of the Company and its shareholders to raise equity through a private placement, in view of the current market conditions, the funding alternatives currently available to the Company, and the Company's urgent funding requirements. A private placement enables the Company to raise capital in an efficient manner, and the Private Placement is structured to ensure that a market-based subscription price is achieved. The Company is of the view that a rights issue would need to be guaranteed by a consortium of underwriters, which would entail an added cost for the Company. By structuring the equity raise as a private placement, the Company has been able to raise equity efficiently, with a 37.5 percent discount to the closing price on the Oslo Stock Exchange on 16 September 2024, and at a lower cost than in a rights issue.

SUBSEQUENT OFFERING

The Company will carry out a subsequent repair offering of new shares at the Offer Price directed towards existing shareholders in the Company as of 16 September 2024 (as registered in the VPS on 18 September 2024), who were not allocated Offer Shares in the Private Placement and who are not resident in a jurisdiction where such offering would be unlawful or, for jurisdictions other than Norway, would require any prospectus, filing, registration or similar action (the "Subsequent Offering". The Subsequent Offering remains subject to among other things (i) completion of the Private Placement, (ii) relevant corporate resolutions, including approval by the Board and EGM II, (iii) the prevailing market price of the Company's shares being higher than the Offer Price, and (iv) approval of the Prospectus. The offer price in the Subsequent Offering will be equal to the Offer Price in the Private Placement and shareholders participating in a Subsequent Offering will be offered the same warrant structure terms as investors in the Private Placement. Oversubscription will be permitted, but subscription without subscription rights will not be permitted. The net proceeds from the Subsequent Offering will be used for the same purposes as in the Private Placement (as stated above). The maximum amount of the Subsequent Offering would be NOK 21 million, equal to 30 percent of the Private Placement, and representing up to 140,000,000 new shares in the Company.

ABOUT THIS NOTICE

This information in this stock exchange announcement is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is published in accordance with section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This stock exchange announcement was issued by Erling Svela, VP finance, on 16 September 2024 at 24:15 CEST on behalf of the Company.

CONTACT PERSON

Marianne Bøe, Head of Investor Relations

E-mail: ...

Tel: +47 91 80 01 86

ABOUT IDEX BIOMETRICS

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Our solutions bring convenience, security, peace of mind and seamless user experiences to the world. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, our biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry-enabler we partner with leading card manufacturers and technology companies to bring our solutions to market.

