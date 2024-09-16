Michael Bonetto Joins Moradi Saslaw As Its Newest Partner

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Kiana MoradiSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Moradi Saslaw is pleased to announce that Michael Bonetto has joined the firm as its newest partner. As a Fellow with the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers (AAML) and a leader in the Bay Area family law community, he brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his practice.“Michael's knowledge, leadership, and approach are a perfect fit with our firm,” said Managing Partner Kiana Moradi .“We couldn't be happier to have such a well respected attorney join us.”“I am very excited to be a part of the Moradi Saslaw team,” said Michael Bonetto.“The reputation of this firm and the way it cares for its clients really stands out.”Prior to joining Moradi Saslaw, Michael was a shareholder at Hoge Fenton for 13 years. Since his admission to the bar in 2007, he has exclusively practiced family law and has also achieved the distinction of being a Certified Family Law Specialist. Throughout his career, he has developed deep expertise in all areas of family law, including spousal and/or child support issues, complex property division, business valuation, separate property tracing, child custody and visitation, and prosecuting and defending domestic violence restraining orders. Michael is also experienced in drafting complex premarital and post-marital agreements.Michael brings a unique combination of empathy, strategy, and analytical rigor to his cases. His practice has grown to support a variety of different client backgrounds ranging from professional athletes and business owners who have extremely complex finances, to middle-class professionals looking for a cost-efficient and effective way to divide their assets.Michael is a proud graduate of the University of California, Berkeley and attended Santa Clara University School of Law. He has also been selected as a“Northern California Super Lawyer” from 2016-2021. Each year, no more than five percent of the lawyers in the state are selected by the research team at Super Lawyers to receive this honor.

