Dr. Kalpana Chawla Scholar - Graduates The International Space University At Rice University & Johnson Space Center

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Leena Sanjay Shirolkar Holding Diploma

Leena Sanjay Shirolkar With Diploma

- Michael Potter, co-Founder the Dr. Kalpana Chawla Scholarship ProjectHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Dr. Kalpana Chawla Scholarship is pleased to announce the graduation of its scholarship recipient Leena Sanjay Shirolkar from the International Space University (ISU) 2024 Space Studies Program (SSP24). The program was held at Rice University and NASA's Johnson Space Flight Center in Houston, Texas.According to Dr. Kalpana Chawla Scholarship advisor Madhu Thangavelu,“This year's Space Studies Program (SSP) was intensive and exhilarating. Participants and professionals from all over the globe interacted in a dynamic setting on the Rice University campus. Our hosts were most welcoming and accommodating professionalism of both the host organization and the staff as well as the traditional ISU hospitality and management were outstanding. This year's program definitely captured ISU's three 'I's: intercultural, international, and interdisciplinary.”Leena Sanjay Shirolkar, holds a Master's degree in Artificial Intelligence, Data Science and Digital Business German International School of Management and Administration (GISMA), Germany. She also has extensive experience as a Verification and Validation (V&V) engineer, specializing in automotive projects. Her experience includes Hardware-in-the-Loop (HIL), ensuring the reliability and accuracy of complex systems through rigorous validation processes.Co-Founder of the Dr. Kalpana Chawla Scholarship project, Michael Potter pointed out that“the power of the scholarship project is that it seeks to encourage inspiration and empowerment for nearly 700 million women in India, with a focus on women of exceptional science and technology talent.”The Dr. Kalpana Chawla Scholarship project will be discussed as a model program at the UN General Assembly (UNGA 79) Science Summit during the panel on“Space & Sustainability Compacts: Partnerships for Food Security, Healthcare, Education.” The event will take place on Thursday, September 23rd, from 9 am to 11 am Eastern Time.About the Institute of Space CommerceThe Institute of Space Commerce is a non-partisan non-profit organization dedicated to the study of the economics and policy of commercial activity in space. Through its fellowships, scholarships, and other research and engagement activities, the Institute is accelerating the growth of a commercially viable space economy, ensuring a safe and sustainable space environment, and advocating for the advancement of the space sector for the betterment of humankind and the natural world. The Institute is an independent affiliate of the International Space University and the Dr. Kalpana Chawla Scholarship Program.About the Dr. Kalpana Chawla Scholarship for Innovation, Entrepreneurism, and Space StudiesThe Kalpana Chawla Project for Innovation, Entrepreneurism and Space Studies at the International Space University (ISU) has been established to honor the Indian-American Astronaut Dr. Kalpana Chawla. The scholarship project is focused on developing strong technical and leadership qualities with talented Indian women.The scholarship is used to provide funding for Indian nationals to attend ISU's Space Studies Program (SSP). The goal is to attract talented Indian women who are post-graduate students with backgrounds in science, medicine, materials, satellite technology, and other space-related areas of focus, who also share Dr. Chawla's selfless and passionate pursuit of education and excellence.About the N50 ProjectThe N50 Project, a Geeks Without Frontiers-led initiative, is focused on the next 50% of the planet that does not fully digitally participate. The N50 partners focus on launching projects for marginalized communities using best-practice playbooks for the long-term delivery of ICT solutions. N50 is an open, inclusive ecosystem fueling transformation in some of the world's most challenging environments. Our live 'Digital Participation' projects in the field are designed to enable communities to access the education, health, social, and financial benefits that flow from affordable and sustainable digital inclusion. Your organization can make a difference! Join the N50 movement atAbout the International Space UniversityFounded in 1987, the International Space University (ISU) has graduated over 5,500 students from more than 110 countries. ISU's network of alumni, faculty, and lecturers facilitates individual career growth, professional activities, and international space cooperation.The 36th annual Space Studies Program (SSP) session was held in Houston, Texas, hosted by Rice University and NASA's Johnson Space Center. The upcoming 37th Space Studies Program (SSP) is scheduled for June 30 to August 22, 2025, in Greater Seoul, South Korea.

Media Officer

Institute of Space Commerce

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Other

International Space University - SSP24 Retrospective Video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.