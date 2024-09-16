Out Of The Garden Project Announces The Launch Of A State-Of-The-Art Shared-Use Kitchen And Partnership With The Nussbaum Center

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) GREENSBORO, N.C., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Out of the Garden Project (OOTGP) is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its new shared-use kitchen. Designed by the Nussbaum Center for Entrepreneurship (NCFE) to support local food entrepreneurs and small businesses, this innovative facility provides a fully equipped, licensed commercial kitchen space available for rent on an hourly or monthly basis.

Empowering Local Food Entrepreneurs at The Nussbaum Center for Entrepreneurship

The Nussbaum Center for Entrepreneurship Shared-Use Kitchen is managed by Out of the Garden Project. The Shared-use Kitchen is rented by the hour by food entrepreneurs seeking to build a food business.

The shared-use kitchen aims to empower local food entrepreneurs by offering access to professional-grade kitchen equipment and facilities without the high costs associated with owning and maintaining a commercial kitchen. This initiative is part of OOTGP and NCFE's ongoing commitment to fostering economic growth and supporting small businesses in the Triad. "Our program Creating Equitable Food Spaces in an Opportunity Zone and Food Desert is the realization of a year's long goal to create legal certified kitchen space and to increase the availability of local, healthy and affordable food products in our Census Tract." Lisa

Hazlett, NCFE President. "OOTGP is the perfect partner to help us achieve these goals."

Features and Benefits



State-of-the-Art Equipment : The kitchen is equipped with top-of-the-line appliances, including commercial ovens, mixers, refrigerators, and more.

Flexible Rental Options : Users can rent the kitchen space by the hour or on a monthly basis, providing flexibility to meet the needs of different business models.

Comprehensive Support : In addition to kitchen space, business support services are offered by 9 in-house partners; including marketing assistance, business planning, and access to a network of industry professionals. Health and Safety Compliance : The facility meets all local health and safety regulations for an NC Department of Agriculture level 2 commercial kitchen, ensuring a safe and compliant environment for food production.

A Hub for Innovation and Collaboration

"We are excited to partner in providing this resource to our local food community," said Beth

Crise, President and Executive Director of OOTGP. "We look forward to seeing the amazing products and businesses that will emerge from this initiative."

