Two Noble House Properties Honored In MICHELIN Guide's First Key Selection For North American Hotels

– the family-owned, boutique hotel brand – is thrilled to announce that two of their Florida Keys-based properties have been honored in the 2024 MICHELIN Guide Key selection – recognizing Little Palm Island Resort & Spa

as Three Key extraordinary stay and the Marquesa Hotel

as a Two Key exceptional stay.

Little Palm Island Resort & Spa

The Marquesa Hotel

"We are deeply honored to receive two prestigious distinctions with the 2024 MICHELIN Key selection," said Matt Trahan, vice president regional managing director for Noble House Hotels & Resorts. "These recognitions are a testament to the property team's unwavering dedication to delivering exceptional experiences and world-class service. It motivates us to continue setting the standard for excellence and we couldn't be prouder to celebrate this achievement."

In April 2024, the MICHELIN Guide first debuted the new MICHELIN Key distinction spotlighting outstanding hotels throughout various destinations - Atlanta, California, Chicago, Colorado, Florida, NYC and Washington D.C. Today, MICHELIN Key has extended their research to further destinations across the U.S., Mexico and Canada, totaling only 288 exceptional hotels in North America with MICHELIN Keys. Additional information about methodology can be found here .

Little Palm Island Resort & Spa – the only private island resort in the United States – has been honored with the top award of Three MICHELIN Keys, indicating an extraordinary stay and excelling across all five MICHELIN categories: excellence in architecture and interior design, quality and consistency of service, overall personality and character, value for the price, and a significant contribution to the neighborhood or setting. Little Palm Island is now one of only 16 Three Key hotels in the U.S.

The Marquesa Hotel – a historic property located in the heart of Old Town Key West – has earned Two MICHELIN Keys, recognizing the property as an exceptional stay with a memorable experience guaranteed. The Two Key also highlights a hotel of character with impressive architecture and sense of place, spotlighting the property as one of only 70 Two Key hotels in the U.S.

For the full announcement on the 2024 MICHELIN Key selection, visit here . To learn more on the award-winning Little Palm Island Resort & Spa, call 1-888-413-0560 or visit . For the Marquesa Hotel, call 1-800-869-4631 or visit .

About Noble House Hotels & Resorts

The Noble House Hotels & Resorts

portfolio is a collection of 29 luxury and upscale hotels, resorts, and experiences across North America-all designed for discerning travelers seeking to escape the daily routine. Noble House can be trusted to unlock the most authentic experiences in the most compelling destinations. This promise is delivered through their carefully curated collection that pairs boutique local charm with consistent high service and comfort standards. All concepts within their collection offer immersive, active adventure experiences that bring out the best of their destinations. Headquartered in Seattle, their family-owned business philosophy creates value for each concept's community, environment, ownership, staff, and guests. The portfolio includes: over 75 restaurants, bars, and lounges; the Napa Valley Wine Train; a collection of spas, marinas, and private residences throughout the U.S., and Mexico; a range of beachfront resorts from California to Florida; luxury retreats in Jackson Hole, Wyo. and award-winning urban hotels in Seattle and San Francisco. For more information, visit

or call NOBLE.

