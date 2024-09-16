Northeastern Illinois University Announces 4.2% Enrollment Increase And Growth In Freshmen And Transfer Students For Fall 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHICAGO, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This fall, Northeastern Illinois University announced a 4.2% increase in total student enrollment , bringing the number of students on campus to 5,734

"We are excited to see our continued growth in first-time freshmen and transfer student enrollment," said Dr. Katrina E. Bell-Jordan, President of Northeastern Illinois University. "Our students' commitment to their education inspires us to continue providing a hands-on, excellent educational experience that offers an attractive, low-debt educational option.

Northeastern Illinois University Main Campus

Northeastern credits the growth in enrollment to the tireless efforts of its Recruitment, Admissions, Enrollment, and Academic Affairs teams. Their collaborative work with NEIU's faculty and other University stakeholders is instrumental in bringing the Fall 2024 class to fruition.

Dr. Claudia Mercado, Northeastern Illinois University's Interim Vice President of Enrollment Management, stated, "Enrollment is only the first step. It is critical that we not only enroll students from our community but also support them in achieving their goals. The work ahead of us will not be easy, but tackling it together will be worth it."

ABOUT NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY

Northeastern Illinois University

offers more than 40 undergraduate degree and certificate

programs and more than 50 graduate degree, certificate, licensure and endorsement programs. The Main Campus is located on 67 acres in an attractive residential area on the Northwest Side of

Chicago. Founded in 1867, Northeastern is a Minority-Serving Institution and the longest-standing four-year public Hispanic-Serving Institution in the Midwest. The University has additional Chicagoland locations, including the Jacob H. Carruthers Center for Inner City Studies, El Centro, and the University Center of

Lake County.

