Premera Appoints Dr. Rushika Fernandopulle To Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Premera today announced Dr. Rushika Fernandopulle has joined its Board of Directors. Fernandopulle replaces Dr. John Jenrette, whose term expired this year.

"We're excited that Dr. Fernandopulle has joined the board," said Amy Humphreys, Chair of the Premera Board of Directors. "He brings a wealth of experience to Premera, as both a physician and healthcare business executive. His expertise will provide valuable insights that will help us better understand and address the needs of our members."

"Also, we are deeply indebted to Dr. Jenrette for his leadership, guidance and passion during his tenure on the Premera board," Humphreys added. "Premera is a better company because of John's service and dedication."

Fernandopulle is the co-founder and the former CEO of Iora Health, an early innovator in primary care. Iora Health was acquired by One Medical in 2021. A practicing physician, Fernandopulle is on staff at Massachusetts General Hospital and a member of the faculty at Harvard Medical School. He was also the first executive director of the Harvard Interfaculty Program for Health Systems Improvement and managing director of the Clinical Initiatives Center at the Advisory Board Company.

"I'm inspired by Premera's mission to make healthcare work better," Fernandopulle said. "As far back as medical school, I've been passionate about transforming our healthcare system. I'm honored to join a board committed to doing the hard work and driving meaningful, lasting changes that will enhance health outcomes for our members and the communities we serve."

Fernandopulle is also a board member of Families USA and the Asian American Foundation. He is a member of the Albert Schweitzer, Ashoka, Aspen Institute Health Innovators and Salzburg Global Fellowships. He earned his Bachelor of Arts, Doctor of Medicine and Master's in Public Policy degrees from Harvard University and completed his clinical training at the University of Pennsylvania and Massachusetts General Hospital.

To learn more about Premera's leadership, visit

.

About Premera Blue Cross

Premera Blue Cross, a not-for-profit, independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association based in Mountlake Terrace, Wash., is a leading health plan in the Pacific Northwest, providing comprehensive health benefits and tailored services to more than 2.75 million people, from individuals to Fortune 100 companies. For more information, visit .

SOURCE Premera Blue Cross

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED