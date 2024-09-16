STOKKE AND THE MOM WALK COLLECTIVE TEAM UP TO CELEBRATE THE LAUNCH OF THE YOYO3

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Stokke , the renowned Scandinavian brand known for its premium children's products, has teamed up with The Mom Walk Collective , a community-driven initiative that connects mothers through walks, to celebrate the launch of the Stokke® YOYO3, the latest evolution of the iconic YOYO® stroller that has transformed parenting with its innovative design.

Over 200 parents and children gathered for the walk. Photo Credit: Michael Cook @michaelschapter

The new Stokke YOYO3. Photo Credit: Michael Cook @michaelschapter

Mom and her child in the YOYO Stroller. Photo Credit: Michael Cook @michaelschapter

On a beautiful morning along the Hudson River, 200 parents gathered to walk together and mark the debut of the YOYO3 stroller. Attendees were among the first to get a hands-on look at the latest version of the iconic stroller. The event was filled with family-friendly activities, including face painting, a community walk along the Hudson and refreshments from Bluestone Lane Cafe. The Hudson provided the perfect backdrop, allowing parents to test out the YOYO3's innovative features while enjoying a relaxing morning with their children.

The event in NYC is part of a larger celebration of eight YOYO3 launch events taking place across the globe. Each of these events showcase Stokke's global recognition and highlights the international excitement surrounding the YOYO3 launch. The events aim to unite families worldwide and share the joy of parenting through the lens of innovative design and thoughtful craftsmanship, reinforcing Stokke's commitment to enhancing family life across the world.

Stokke has taken the beloved YOYO® to new heights with the Stokke® YOYO3. This latest iteration builds on its worldwide reputation, making the best even better with new features including enhanced ventilation and

convenient peek-a-boo window, an extended canopy, reflective wheels with shock absorbers, and a storage basket that holds up to 22lbs!

Stokke's new YOYO3 stroller combines lightweight convenience with thoughtful features, responding to parents' needs for easy everyday use and hassle-free travel. It is light and compact, folds in and out in a flash, and is carry-on compatible easily tucking into even the smallest storage spaces.

To complement Stokke® YOYO3, a variety of other accessories are available, ensuring it's ready for any situation or weather condition. Additionally, with a selection of 9 colors, Stokke® YOYO3 can be customized to match any style.

To learn more, please visit .

About Stokke

Founded in Ålesund in 1932, Stokke is a proud Norwegian company globally recognized for best-in-class solutions in highchairs, strollers, nurseries, baby carriers, and more. Merging Scandinavian design with innovation, we create premium products that encourage healthy child development and nurture family bonding. Our mission is simple: to support parents in raising confident kids for a better world. With connection, safety, and exploration as our foundation, we transform this promise into action by making innovative products that promote parent-child closeness, exemplified by our iconic Tripp Trapp® chair. Our commitment to sustainability drives us to use durable, high-quality materials, vital for crafting long-lasting products with grow-with-your-child functionality and timeless design, so we can move towards a more sustainable future.

