The Tile Shop And Morris & Co. Expand Collaboration With Exclusive New Tile Designs

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) “St. James” and“Hawkdale Willow Olive” available now and at The Tile Shop's 140+ U.S. locations.

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fans of the British heritage brand Morris & Co., the original company founded by William Morris, will soon have even more ways to incorporate its famed Arts & Crafts designs into their homes with the latest additions to the Morris & Co. Tile collection , an exclusive collaboration with The Tile Shop (NASDAQ: TTSH).



The specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles began offering Morris & Co. Tile in 2021. During that time, Morris & Co. Tile has continued to resonate with The Tile Shop's customers, and today the collection includes the retailer's top-selling patterned tile, Pure Net .

The newest pieces offer interpretations of two of William Morris's most recognizable wallpaper patterns: St. James Ceiling , originally designed in 1881 for St. James's Palace in London, and Willow Boughs , first produced in 1887.

“We are honored to translate these iconic patterns into tile,” says Kirsty Froelich, Director of Design, The Tile Shop.“Our customers love the hand-crafted and organic designs as well as the color palette of William Morris. The tiles work well in a variety of design styles and will add beauty to everyday life.”

Froelich developed the new designs in partnership with the Morris & Co. creative team, taking inspiration from the brand's extensive archive.

About the New Designs

ST. JAMES

The graceful charm of this gorgeous matte 8” x 8” ceramic wall and floor tile will infuse your space with sophisticated character. St. James tiles feature an ornate floral pattern created when four pieces are placed together.

Inspired by St. James Ceiling wallpaper , designed by William Morris in 1881 for the Banqueting Room at St. James's Palace in London.

Available in two colorways that coordinate with shades in the Morris & Co. paint collection:



WANDLE RIVER , a beautiful blue named for the river that supplied water to Morris & Co.'s fabric printing site at Merton Abbey.

FARRINGDON GREY , a cool architectural tone first listed in a 1905 Morris & Co. wallpaper logbook.



HAWKDALE WILLOW OLIVE

Hawkdale Willow Olive is a glossy 3" x 9" ceramic wall tile, featuring five unique willow branch patterns that will bring whimsy and organic beauty to your home. Inspired by the pattern of Willow Boughs wallpaper , first produced in 1887.

The pattern is non-directional, allowing tiles to be set horizontally or vertically.

Install alone, or pair with coordinating Hawkdale Pure Chalk subway tiles to create a charming tableau.

Morris & Co. Tile is one of several exclusive collaborations between The Tile Shop and its world-class design partners, among them Nikki Chu, Alison Victoria, Morris & Co. and Laura Ashley. All pieces in the Morris & Co. Tile collection are available now, only at tileshop.com and all Tile Shop U.S. locations. Visit to explore the complete collection.

About The Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTSH ), is a leading specialty retailer of natural stone, man-made and luxury vinyl tiles; setting and maintenance materials; and related accessories in the United States. The Tile Shop offers a wide selection of high-quality products, exclusive designs, knowledgeable staff and exceptional customer service in an extensive showroom environment. The Tile Shop currently operates 142 stores in 31 states and the District of Columbia.

The Tile Shop is a proud member of the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID), National Association of Homebuilders (NAHB), National Kitchen and Bath Association (NKBA), and the National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA). Visit . Join The Tile Shop (#thetileshop) on Facebook , Instagram , Pinterest and YouTube .

About Morris & Co.

As a political theorist, publisher, environmental campaigner, poet, and outstanding designer, William Morris (1834–1896) was one of the single most influential figures of the nineteenth century, founding Morris & Co. (originally Morris, Marshall, Faulkner & Co.) in 1861. Under his direction, the company grew into a flourishing and fashionable Arts & Crafts decorating business renowned for wallpapers and textiles, becoming part of Sanderson & Sons in 1940.

Today, the Sanderson Design Group builds on that proud heritage with the inventive reimagining of Morris & Co. classics, ever upholding the impeccable standard of craftsmanship that has defined all Morris & Co. products since inception. Guided by the creative intuition of William Morris, designs are inspired by treasures in the Morris & Co. archive, which houses historical logbooks, samples of each wallpaper, printed and woven textiles and original wooden printing blocks. With the ability to faithfully transform a space into an Arts & Crafts haven through evocation of the glorious drama and wonderment in nature, the authentic archival documents and designs of Morris & Co. continue to inspire interest and insatiable demand to this day.

Media Contact: ...