DSS, Inc. Celebrates Impact Biomedical Inc.'S Successful IPO And Proudly Advances Shareholder Value

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSS, (NYSE American: DSS), a dedicated supporter and investor in Impact BioMedical Inc. (NYSE American: IBO), is delighted to announce the successful pricing of Impact BioMedical's initial (IPO). Impact BioMedical, a trailblazer in advancing human healthcare and wellness solutions, has set its price at $3.00 per share, with an initial offering of 1,500,000 shares. Trading under the ticker symbol“IBO,” these shares will begin trading on the NYSE American on September 16, 2024.

This significant achievement underscores Impact BioMedical's innovative contributions to the healthcare sector and represents a major milestone for DSS. We are particularly proud of the role this IPO plays in enhancing shareholder value, reflecting our ongoing commitment to providing substantial returns to our investors. The IPO is expected to close on September 17, 2024, subject to customary closing conditions.

In addition to celebrating this IPO, we want to remind stakeholders that on August 8, 2023, DSS distributed shares of Impact BioMedical Inc. to its shareholders as part of a previously announced stock dividend. Shareholders of record on July 10, 2023, received four (4) shares of Impact BioMedical Inc. for every one (1) share of DSS stock they held.

Impact BioMedical has also granted underwriters warrants to purchase up to 75,000 shares of its common stock (or 86,250 shares if the over-allotment option is fully exercised), representing five percent (5%) of the shares sold in the offering. These warrants are exercisable at 125% of the IPO price per share, from nine months after the offering's commencement until the third anniversary.

Jason Grady, Interim CEO of DSS, stated:“We are extremely proud of Impact BioMedical's successful IPO and the value it brings to our shareholders. This milestone not only highlights their innovative approach but also aligns with our commitment to enhancing shareholder returns. At DSS, we have always believed in the transformative potential of Impact BioMedical's work, and their entry into the public market is a significant step forward. We look forward to continuing our support of their groundbreaking efforts.”

For additional information about Impact BioMedical Inc., please visit their website: Impact Biomedical, Inc. | Reverse Engineering Nature .

About DSS, Inc.: DSS, Inc. is a multinational company with interests spanning Product Packaging, Biotechnology, Commercial Lending, Securities and Investment Management, Alternative Trading, and Alternative Energy. Since 2019, DSS has strategically grown its portfolio through selective IPO spin-offs and acquisitions, enhancing shareholder value and establishing a diverse range of high-growth industry leaders. For more information on DSS visit

Safe Harbor Disclosure: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provisions of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are subject to change. For additional information, refer to our SEC filings.

Contact: DSS Inc. Investor Relations

Email: ...

Phone: +1 (585) 565-2422