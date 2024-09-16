Advent Convertible And Income Fund (NYSE: AVK) Announces Updated Dates For October Distribution

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE: AVK) (the“Fund”) announced updated record and ex-dividend dates for its October Distribution.

As previously announced, on September 10, 2024, the Fund declared its regular monthly distribution for October in an amount of $0.1172 per share. The following dates apply to the previously declared October distribution:

Record Date: October 2, 2024 Ex-Dividend Date: October 2, 2024 Payable Date: October 31, 2024

A portion of this distribution is estimated to be a return of capital rather than income. Final determination of the character of distributions will be made at year-end. The Section 19(a) notice referenced below provides more information and can be found at



You should not draw any conclusions about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of the Fund's Distribution Policy.

Past performance is not indicative of future performance. As of this announcement, the sources of each fund distribution are estimates. Distributions may be paid from sources of income other than ordinary income, such as short-term capital gains, long-term capital gains or return of capital. Unless otherwise noted, the distributions above are not anticipated to include a return of capital. If a distribution consists of something other than ordinary income, a Section 19(a) notice detailing the anticipated source(s) of the distribution will be made available. The Section 19(a) notice will be posted to a Fund's website and to the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation so that brokers can distribute such notices to Shareholders of the Fund. Section 19(a) notices are provided for informational purposes only and not for tax reporting purposes. The final determination of the source and tax characteristics of all distributions will be made after the end of the year. This information is not legal or tax advice. Consult a professional regarding your specific legal or tax matters.

Additional Information About the Fund

The Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company with an investment objective of providing total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and non-convertible income producing securities. The Fund's shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“AVK.”

About Advent Capital Management, LLC

Advent is an SEC-registered investment adviser headquartered in New York, NY. Advent's investment discipline emphasizes capital structure research, encompassing equity fundamentals as well as credit research, with a focus on cash flow and asset values while seeking to maximize total return.

About Guggenheim Investments

Guggenheim Investments includes Guggenheim Funds Distributors, LLC (the servicing agent for the Fund). Advent Capital Management, LLC serves as Adviser for the Fund and is not affiliated with Guggenheim.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are“forward-looking statements.” Although the Fund and the Adviser believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the company's reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Other than as required by law, the Fund and the Adviser do not assume a duty to update this forward-looking statement.

Contact:

William T. Korver

...

