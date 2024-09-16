FTSI And 21St Century AEYE Announce Strategic Merger

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Joining Forces to Strengthen Core Business and Pioneer Security Innovations

MONROVIA, Calif., Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTSI, a leader in solutions for institutions, proudly announces its strategic merger with 21st Century AEYE, a cutting-edge fintech focused on AI-driven innovation. This transformative partnership enhances both companies' capabilities, combining FTSI's trusted expertise in and security with 21st Century's revolutionary AI solutions. The merged company will continue to operate under the FTSI name, upholding the high standards of service and innovation that customers have come to expect.

Through this merger, FTSI will strengthen its core offerings in bank technology and security to deliver even greater value to its customers. A key feature of the new offerings will be 21st Century's groundbreaking solution, "AEYE Defend," a state-of-the-art platform that transforms traditional video surveillance into an autonomous, proactive visual gun detection system. With unmatched accuracy and privacy, this solution provides a comprehensive approach to detecting, locating, and responding to potential threats, significantly enhancing safety measures in critical environments.

Guided by the vision of "where innovative ideas take flight," the merger signifies a bold commitment to evolution and forward-thinking solutions. Together, the new FTSI will push the boundaries of technological advancement while continuing its strong focus on community impact and social responsibility.

“This merger marks the beginning of an exciting journey filled with growth, transformation, and innovation,” said Susan Napier, CEO and Founder of FTSI.“The FTSI name will continue to stand for exceptional service and trust, while we embrace new AI-driven technologies that will shape the future of security and banking technology. Our customers can expect the same dedication to excellence, with the added benefit of groundbreaking innovations.”

The newly merged organization remains committed to a safer, more secure future and world. Together, FTSI and 21st Century AEYE will continue to deliver comprehensive solutions, exceptional service, and innovations that protect communities and ensure safety for all.

"We believe 21st-century problems require 21st-century solutions," stated Said Bilani, Founder and CEO of 21st Century AEYE.“Our mission and vision are aligned to enhance safety and security, uplift quality of life, and create technologies that ensure our communities are safer, more robust, more secure, and more resilient.”

“Artificial intelligence is changing the world,” said Brannon Castleberry, Co-Founder of 21st Century AEYE.“Embracing innovation and the future is what has drawn our two companies together, and we will continue to pursue innovation in our existing markets so that our clients are at the forefront of innovative, proactive solutions."

About FTSI

FTSI is an independent provider of digital and branch solutions for community financial institutions. FTSI offers an ecosystem of solutions including digital, physical and electronic security, ATM service, ATMs/ITMs/TCRs and self-service technologies, remote ATM management, cash services, professional services, and a range of strategic planning and consultative services.

About 21 st Century AEYE

21st Century AEYE envisions a world where safety knows no boundaries and the threat of violence is eradicated from people's daily lives. Our mission is to save lives and enhance safety and security across a diverse range of industries and environments. From education and healthcare to corporate sectors, entertainment venues, streets, and highways, we strive to provide comprehensive solutions that protect human lives wherever they may be.

