Families Of Seven American Hostages In Gaza To Address The National Press Club On Wednesday, September 18

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WASHINGTON, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The families of seven American hostages held in Gaza will speak at a National Press Club Headliners Newsmaker event on Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 10 a.m.

As the one-year anniversary of the hostage crisis approaches, the families will emphasize their ongoing pursuit of a that ensures the safe return of all hostages. They will also address the urgent need for international pressure on Hamas, which violated a previous agreement and brutally executed six hostages last month before issuing new demands to negotiators. The families of these Americans will reflect on the past year, sharing the challenges they've faced and their tireless efforts to bring their loved ones home.



The speakers include:

Adi Alexander is the father of Edan Alexander, a 20-year-old American member of the IDF who was stationed near Gaza on October 7. He and his wife, Yael, live in Tenafly, New Jersey with their two other children, Mika and Roy Alexander.

Jonathan Dekel-Chen

is the father of Sagui Dekel-Chen, 35 year-old American husband and father to three children. He grew up in Connecticut and later moved to Kibbutz Nir Oz. In Israel, he is a professor at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, where his research focuses on modern Jewish history, transnational philanthropy and advocacy, non-state diplomacy, agrarian history, and migration.

Ruby Chen

is the father of Itay Chen, a 19 year-old American member of the IDF who was serving on the border of Gaza on October 7. On March 12, it was revealed that Itay was killed on October 7 and his body remains in Gaza. Ruby was born in New York and is a managing director at consulting firm RIA Advisors Israel.



Ronen Neutra

is the father of Omer Neutra, a 22 year-old American member of the IDF who was in a tank defending the Gaza border on October 7. He and his wife, Orna, live in Long Island, New York, where they own a scientific equipment company.

Aviva Siegel

is a released hostage and wife of American hostage Keith Siegel. Aviva was released from Hamas captivity in late November, and continues to advocate for Keith's release, journeying between Israel and the US sharing her experiences in captivity.



Iris Liniado

is the daughter of murdered American hostages Judy Weinstein and Gad Haggai. Judy and Gad were killed by Hamas while on a morning walk on October 7, and their bodies are being held hostage in Gaza. Iris currently lives in Singapore with her husband and three children.

This Headliners event is open to credentialed media and Club members only. Registration is essential.

To submit questions for the speakers, please email [email protected] and put FAMILIES in the subject line. The deadline for submitting questions in advance is 8 a.m. on the day of the event.

The National Press Club is located on the 13th Floor of the National Press Building at 529 14th St., NW, Washington, D.C.

PRESS CONTACT: Cecily Scott Martin for the National Press Club;

[email protected] ; (202) 662-7525

SOURCE National Press Club

