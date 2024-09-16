Genius Group Announces Cancellation Of Extraordinary General Meeting Scheduled On 18 September 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Group Limited (NYSE American: GNS) (“Genius Group” or the“Company”), a leading AI-powered education group, today announced cancellation of Extra Ordinary General Meeting scheduled on 18 September, 2024.



The board of directors (the“Board” or the“Directors”) of Genius Group Limited (the“Company”) refers to the Company's Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting dated 16 August 2024 (“Notice of EGM”) convening an extraordinary general meeting to be held on 18 September 2024 at 4:00 PM (Singapore time) at Genius Central Singapore Pte Ltd, 7 Amoy Street #01-01 Far East Square Singapore 049949 (“EGM”) in relation to the Proposed Share Consolidation, as detailed in the Notice of EGM (all capitalized terms used and not defined herein are used as defined in the aforementioned Notice).

Upon further deliberation and following consideration of the feedback received from certain of the Company's stakeholders, the Board has decided not to proceed with the Proposed Share Consolidation for the time being.

Accordingly, the Company wishes to withdraw its Notice of EGM, and shareholders of the company (“shareholders”) are to note that as at the date of this announcement, the EGM that was intended to be convened on 18 September 2024 has been cancelled.

Shareholders should take note that proxy forms already submitted in relation to the EGM will be cancelled.

Shareholders are advised to read this announcement and any further announcements by the Company carefully. Shareholders should consult their stockbrokers, bank managers, solicitors or other professional advisors if they have any doubt about the actions they should take.

