Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call On October 30, 2024

Park Hotels & Resorts ("Park") (NYSE: PK) today announced that it plans to report results for the third quarter 2024 after the stock closes on Tuesday, October 29, 2024. Park will hold a call on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss its results, current operational environment and business outlook.



The conference call will be accessible by telephone and through the internet. Interested individuals are invited to participate by following these steps:

Telephone:

Please dial (877) 451-6152, or (201) 389-0879 for international participants, and request Park Hotels & Resorts' Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. It is recommended that participants dial in 10 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

Webcast:

Please log on to 10 minutes prior to the call to register. A replay of the webcast will also be archived on the Investor Relations section of Park's website.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 41 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 25,000 rooms located in prime city center and resort locations. Visit for more information.

