Regal And Nautique Of Orlando Expands To Clermont Area By Merging With 7 Watersports

- Jeff Husby, General Manager and Owner of Regal and Nautique of OrlandoORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Regal and Nautique of Orlando is excited to announce its expansion into the Clermont area through a strategic merger with 7 Watersports, a well-respected dealer based in Groveland, Florida. This move represents a significant milestone in our commitment to sharing our passion for boating and providing exceptional service across an even broader region.The merger will bring together two renowned names in the boating industry, blending Regal and Nautique's longstanding reputation for high-quality boats and unparalleled customer care with 7 Watersports' deep-rooted expertise and strong local presence. This collaboration will enhance our ability to serve boating enthusiasts throughout Central Florida, offering a wider range of products and services to meet their needs.“We are thrilled to join forces with 7 Watersports,” said Jeff Husby, General Manager and Owner of Regal and Nautique of Orlando.“This merger aligns perfectly with our vision of expanding our reach while maintaining the high standards of service that our customers have come to expect. Combining our resources and knowledge will enable us to offer even greater value to our clients and strengthen our position as the leading destination for premium boats and marine experiences.”Matthew Manzari, a former professional wakeskater, current Centurion athlete, and Founder of 7 Watersports, said,“Our shared dedication to the boating lifestyle and commitment to exceptional customer service makes this an ideal partnership. We look forward to welcoming our new customers and continuing to offer the outstanding experiences that have defined both of our brands.”In addition to this exciting merger, we are pleased to announce that we will soon be opening a new location in Clermont. This new dealership will provide even greater accessibility for our customers in the region and allow us to showcase all of our premium boat brands: Centurion/Supreme, Nautique, Regal, Balise and Bennington, and Wake United Pro Shop.For more information about the expanded dealership and upcoming events, please visit our website at orlandonautiques or contact us at ....About Regal and Nautique of Orlando: Regal and Nautique of Orlando is a leading dealership specializing in high-performance boats and marine services. Known for its exceptional customer service and wide range of premium boats, Regal and Nautique of Orlando is dedicated to enhancing the boating experience for enthusiasts throughout Central Florida. The Boating Industry has recognized Regal and Nautique of Orlando twice as a top 100 #1 dealer in North America, underscoring their commitment to excellence.About 7 Watersports: 7 Watersports is a well-established boat dealership based in Groveland, Florida, known for its strong local presence and commitment to delivering quality marine products and services. With a reputation for excellence and a passion for boating, 7 Watersports has been serving the Central Florida community with distinction.

