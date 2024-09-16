Class Action Lawsuit In The Northern District Of California For Those Who Acquired Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) If you purchased the publicly traded securities of Outset Medical during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Poulin | Willey | Anastopoulo , a leading Plaintiffs class action firm announces the filing of a class action securities lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired the securities of Outset Medical, Inc., (“Outset Medical” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ:OM) between August 1, 2022, and August 7, 2024, both dates inclusive (the“Class” and the“Class Period”). A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 28, 2024.

WHY: If you purchased the publicly traded securities of Outset Medical during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency arrangement. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHAT'S NEXT: To join the Outset Medical class action, call Stuart J. Guber, Esq. at 803-222-2222 or email Stuart J. Guber, Esq. at .... If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 28, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

CASE DETAILS: According to the Complaint, Case 5:24-cv-06124, Outset Medical, Inc. is a medical technology company. Its primary products are the Tablo series devices used in dialysis care, including the Tablo Hemodialysis System and the TabloCart. The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) the Tablo products were marketed for continuous renal replacement therapy, which is not one of the indications approved by the FDA; (2) that, as a result, Outset Medical was reasonably likely to submit an additional 510(k) application for the Tablo products; (3) that there was a substantial risk that the Company would cease sales of the Tablo products pending FDA approval of additional indications; (4) that Outset Medical lacked the sales team and process to execute on the ramp of Tablo sales; (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company's revenue growth would be adversely impacted; and (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Based on a series of partial disclosures, the company's stock price declined from $20.46 per share to $1.07 per share by the end of the Class Period.

NO COST TO YOU: No Recovery, No Attorney's Fees, No Costs. We represent you on a fully contingent basis. There are no fees or costs to you for your participation in the lawsuit if the lawsuit is unsuccessful.

WHY POULIN | WILLEY| ANASTOPOULO: The firm is one of the leading Plaintiff class action and mass tort firms in the country. Our Director of Shareholder Services and Securities Litigation, Stuart J. Guber, has over three decades of experience successfully representing defrauded shareholders including public pension plans, Taft-Hartley union pension plans and health & welfare funds, and individual investors in class action securities litigation and securities opt-out litigation. In addition, firm partner Roy Willey IV has served as counsel in class actions and multi district litigations across the country. He brings a creative, problem-solving based approach to handling cases for consumers, investors and others harmed through no fault of their own. As a result he has been repeatedly named among America's Top 100 High Stakes Litigators , Best Lawyers, and Super Lawyers .

Stuart Guber

Poulin | Willey | Anastopoulo

+ +1 8032222222

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.