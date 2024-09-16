MIC LOWTHER TAKES READERS ON A THRILLING AND UNUSUAL TREASURE HUNT

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Seventeen Parcels

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mic Lowther 's“Seventeen Parcels” is a story that focuses on the journey of a lifetime. A thrilling mystery that takes readers on a quest across the United States, filled with twists, puzzles, and a search for hidden treasures. The celebrates the strength of family bonds, the excitement of discovery, and the timeless appeal of a mystery.Billionaire Xander Moorhouse leaves his three grown children a huge fortune, but there's a catch: the fortune, and information about it, is hidden in 17 different parcels all over the country. Austin Somerfeld, a package delivery driver, is hired by Moorhouse's lawyer to help carry out this complicated plan. Somerfeld carefully conceals the parcels in different states over 18 months, following strict rules and getting paid well for his work.Eleven years later he's on the road again, this time assisting the reluctant heirs in their quest to find them. What unfolds is a road trip-treasure hunt filled with obstacles and challenges that will leave readers as puzzled and intrigued as the heirs themselves when Xander's true intentions are finally revealed.Readers have praised "Seventeen Parcels" for its flawless writing, rich premise, and perfect execution. Manik Chaturmutha raves, "Mic Lowther successfully captures their multifaceted emotions. His writing style skillfully captures scenes and dialogues, with appealing chapter headings that contribute to the overall appeal of the book."Mic Lowther's“Seventeen Parcels” will be featured in the September issue of Harper's Magazine! Be captivated by the suspense and the heartfelt moments shared between the siblings by grabbing a copy of“Seventeen Parcels”. Now available on Amazon , Barnes & Noble, and other digital bookstores.Olympus Story House is an emerging digital marketing firm based in Reseda, California that focuses on offering high-quality work at a reasonable price. Our talented staff collaborates with clients to establish a stronger brand and help them get the recognition they deserve. We have the ultimate goal of providing our authors with services that would fit a wide range of marketing budgets, offer reliable feedback and proper guidance in their projects, and present quality service. With our team of passionate marketing and publishing experts, we strive to bring our client's projects to their best potential.

