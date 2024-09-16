CON EDISON TO WEBCAST CLEAN ENERGY FUTURE PRESENTATION ON OCTOBER 8
Date
9/16/2024 4:15:55 PM
NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE: ED ) will make a clean energy presentation from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, October 8, 2024.
Con Edison's corporate leadership team, led by Chairman and CEO Timothy Cawley, will discuss Con Edison's strategy to help New York State achieve its environmental goals, which the company supports. The team will also discuss environmental, social and governance practices. The presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer session.
Con Edison will provide additional details, including a LINK to the live webcast, before the event.
Consolidated Edison, Inc.
is one of the nation's largest investor-owned energy-delivery companies, with approximately
$15 billion
in annual revenues for year-end 2023 and
$68 billion
in assets as of June 30, 2024. The company provides a wide range of energy-related products and services to its customers through the following subsidiaries:
Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc., a regulated utility providing electric service in
New York City
and
New York's
Westchester County, gas service in
Manhattan, the
Bronx, parts of
Queens
and parts of
Westchester, and steam service in
Manhattan;
Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc., a regulated utility serving customers in a 1,300-square-mile area in southeastern
New York State
and northern
New Jersey; and
Con Edison Transmission, Inc., which falls primarily under the oversight of the
Federal Energy Regulatory Commission
and manages, through joint ventures, both electric and gas assets while seeking to develop electric transmission projects that will bring clean, renewable electricity to customers, focusing on
New York
and the Northeast.
