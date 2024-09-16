CON EDISON TO WEBCAST CLEAN ENERGY FUTURE PRESENTATION ON OCTOBER 8

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Consolidated Edison, (NYSE: ED ) will make a clean presentation from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, October 8, 2024.

Con Edison's corporate leadership team, led by Chairman and CEO Timothy Cawley, will discuss Con Edison's strategy to help New York State achieve its environmental goals, which the company supports. The team will also discuss environmental, social and governance practices. The presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer session.

Con Edison will provide additional details, including a to the live webcast, before the event.

Consolidated Edison, Inc.

is one of the nation's largest investor-owned energy-delivery companies, with approximately

$15 billion

in annual revenues for year-end 2023 and

$68 billion

in assets as of June 30, 2024. The company provides a wide range of energy-related products and services to its customers through the following subsidiaries:

Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc., a regulated utility providing electric service in

New York City

and

New York's

Westchester County, gas service in

Manhattan, the

Bronx, parts of

Queens

and parts of

Westchester, and steam service in

Manhattan;

Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc., a regulated utility serving customers in a 1,300-square-mile area in southeastern

New York State

and northern

New Jersey; and

Con Edison Transmission, Inc., which falls primarily under the oversight of the

Federal Energy Regulatory Commission

and manages, through joint ventures, both electric and gas assets while seeking to develop electric transmission projects that will bring clean, renewable electricity to customers, focusing on

New York

and the Northeast.

