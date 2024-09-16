Rexford Industrial Announces Dates For Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release And Conference Call

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rexford Industrial Realty, (the "Company" or "Rexford Industrial") (NYSE: REXR ), a trust focused on creating value by investing in and operating industrial properties located throughout infill Southern California,

today announced that the Company will release third quarter 2024 results after the closes on Wednesday, October 16, 2024. A call with senior management will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2024 at 1 p.m. EDT.

To participate in the live telephone conference call, please access the following dial-in numbers at least five minutes prior to the start time using Conference ID 9448082.



1 (800) 715-9871 (for domestic callers) 1 (646) 307-1963 (for international callers)

A webcast and replay of the conference call will also be available in a listen-only mode at href="" rel="nofollow" rexfordindustria .

About Rexford Industrial

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest demand, lowest supply market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities. Rexford Industrial's high-quality, irreplaceable portfolio comprises 422 properties with approximately 49.7 million rentable square feet occupied by a stable and diverse tenant base. Structured as a real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "REXR," Rexford Industrial is an S&P MidCap 400 Index member. For more information, please visit .

Contact:

[email protected]

