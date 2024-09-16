New Toll Brothers Model Home Opening At Legacy At Lake Dunlap Community In New Braunfels, Texas

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Model grand opening event is Saturday, Sept 21 at this exclusive community offering single-family homes with access to a variety of amenities in sought-after New Braunfels

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, announced the grand opening of its new model home at Toll Brothers at Legacy at Lake Dunlap , located in the master-planned community of Legacy at Lake Dunlap. The community offers single-family homes with expansive floor plans and a variety of personalization options, providing luxury living along the shores of the Guadalupe River in San Antonio, Texas.

Toll Brothers will be showcasing its Quentin model home design during the Legacy at Lake Dunlap model park grand opening event this Saturday, September 21 from 11 am to 2 pm at 108 Lake Como Point in New Braunfels, Texas. The event will include activities for the kids, yard games, delicious bites, beverages, a snow cone truck, and prize raffles.









“We are excited to debut our newly opened model home which showcases the exceptional luxury home designs that Toll Brothers offers at Legacy at Lake Dunlap. The model serves as an inspiration for the finish selections that home buyers will select while personalizing their new dream home,” said Matt Foran, Division President of Toll Brothers in San Antonio.

Situated within the desirable New Braunfels area, Toll Brothers at Legacy at Lake Dunlap offers luxury living just minutes from local shopping, dining, and entertainment in New Braunfels, Gruene, San Antonio, and San Marcos. The community features a collection of one- and two-story single-family homes with 3 to 5 bedrooms, 3 to 5 bathrooms, and 3-car garages. Toll Brothers home designs in Legacy at Lake Dunlap range from 2,499 to 3,900+ square feet and feature open floor plans with first-floor primary bedroom suites, spacious offices, generous lofts, and indoor/outdoor living spaces. Homes are priced from the upper $400,000s to the low $600,000s.

Homeowners at Legacy at Lake Dunlap will enjoy an amenity-rich lifestyle with access to parks, sports courts, and playgrounds within the community. Residents will also have easy access to Interstates 35 and 46, making it convenient to explore the surrounding areas and enjoy recreation opportunities on Lake Dunlap.

Quick move-in homes with designer-appointed features are available in the community, allowing home buyers the opportunity to move into their new dream home later this year. For more information on Toll Brothers at Legacy at Lake Dunlap, or to schedule an appointment to learn more about the community and homes for sale, call (877) 500-0508 or visit TollBrothers.com/TX .









About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World's Most Admired CompaniesTM list and the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit .

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ...

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at



