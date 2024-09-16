Germany Tightens Borders Even For Europeans Amid EU Free Movement Debate

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Germany has implemented temporary controls on all its land borders to curb irregular migration.



The move began on September 16, 2024, affecting borders with France, Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, and Denmark.



This decision faces objections from neighboring countries and accusations of undermining the Schengen free movement area.



Chancellor Scholz's introduced these measures in response to recent and success of conservative forces in eastern German elections.



Germans are growing increasingly frustrated with uncontrolled immigration and are beginning to vote for parties promising change.







The Scholz government is primarily responsible for the current 'open border' policies. However, they believe they can regain popular support by tightening border controls.



Police conduct random checks at land borders, train arrivals, and bus stations. The controls are expected to last six months.



These measures extend existing controls on borders with Poland, Czech Republic, Austria, and Switzerland.



The border controls test European unity, as some view them as departing from the EU's cherished freedom of movement.

Scholz defended the controls, stating, "Irregular migration is not what we want". Interior Minister Faeser emphasized reducing irregular migration while minimizing impact.



German authorities claim previous border controls led to rejecting over 30,000 illegal entry attempts since October 2023. They report a 20% decrease in asylum applications and a 20% increase in deportations.



The decision faces criticism from neighboring countries and other EU members. Polish Prime Minister Tusk called it "unacceptable".



Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis warned against unilaterally abolishing the Schengen agreement.



The European Commission states that the Schengen Borders Code allows such controls if necessary and proportionate.



Germany must balance national security concerns with preserving European unity and free movement as it implements these controls.



