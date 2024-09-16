عربي


Will Continue Our Fight For Article 370 Restoration, Move SC Again: Dr Farooq

Will Continue Our Fight For Article 370 Restoration, Move SC Again: Dr Farooq


9/16/2024 3:17:47 PM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- National conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah on Monday said that they will fight for the restoration of Article 370 and will knock the doors of the Supreme Court again.

Speaking with reporters in Safarpora, Farooq Abdullah said that the alliance between Jamaat-e-Islami and Awami Ittihad Party is aimed at dividing the people.“They are their (BJP's) product only. Tell me why he has been released today. The people are quite aware about such tactics,” he said, as per news agency KNO.

He said that his party will continue to fight for the restoration of Article 370.“We will approach Supreme Court again and will continue to do so. The decision has been given in our favour twice so far,” he said.

Kashmir Observer

