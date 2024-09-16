Cong Releases Manifesto For J&K Polls, Promises Welfare Measures For Farmers, Women
Date
9/16/2024 3:17:47 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The congress on Monday released its manifesto for the Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, promising a slew of welfare measures for farmers, women and the youth.
The highlight of the manifesto - Haath Badlega Halaat - is insurance for all crops against natural calamities and a minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 72 per kilogram for apple.
ADVERTISEMENT
The manifesto was released by AICC chief spokesperson Pawan Khera and PCC president Tariq Hameed Karra at the party office here.
“We will provide an additional financial support of Rs 4,000 for landless, tenant, and land-owning farming households per year. We will also arrange 99-year leases to landless farmers cultivating state land,” Khera said.
He said a Rs 2,500-crore fund will be set up for all district-level irrigation projects to ensure 100 per cent irrigation for farmers in Jammu and Kashmir.
Read Also
AIP, JeI Forge Alliance 2 Days Before Elections
Vote Sensibly
For the youth of Jammu and Kashmir, the party promised an unemployment allowance of up to Rs 3,500 per month for one year to qualified youths.
The party promised to fill one lakh vacant government posts by issuing a job calendar within 30 days.
MENAFN16092024000215011059ID1108679868
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.