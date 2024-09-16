(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Why: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of of iLearningEngines, (NASDAQ: AILE) resulting from allegations that iLearningEngines may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.



So What: If you purchased iLearningEngines securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

What to do next: To join the prospective class action, go to or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email ... for information on the class action.

What is this about: On August 29, 2024, Hindenburg Research issued a report on iLearningEngines entitled,“iLearningEngines: An Artificial Intelligence SPAC With Artificial Partners And Artificial Revenue.” In this report, Hindenburg stated that it suspected that the“company's revenue and expenses are largely fake.” The Hindenburg report further stated that nearly all of the company's revenue and expenses“seem to be run through an undisclosed related party, an unnamed 'Technology Partner.'” Further, Hindenburg stated its belief that iLearning Engines had“lied to the SEC” when the company told the SEC that“Technology Partner” was not a related party.

On this news, iLearningEngines' stock fell 53% on August 29, 2024.

Why Rosen Law: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources, or any meaningful peer recognition. Many of these firms do not actually litigate securities class actions. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

