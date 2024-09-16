Moscow Working On Response To US Sanctions On Russian Media - Zakharova
9/16/2024 3:12:44 PM
Russia is working on how to respond to the latest US
restrictions on the Russian media, Russian Foreign Ministry
Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told channel One television,
Azernews reports citing TASS.
"The Russian authorities have responded and all political
evaluations have been made. As regards a response, it will be
developed," the Russian diplomat said.
On September 13, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced
new sanctions against Russia's Rossiya Segodnya media group,
TV-Novosti, and Eurasia NGO. Zakharova emphasized the need for a
consolidated reaction from the Russian community to what she called
unlawful restrictions.
