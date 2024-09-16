عربي


Myanmar Explores Observer Status In BRICS

9/16/2024 3:12:43 PM

Nazrin Abdul

Myanmar wants to become an observer country in BRICS.

Azernews reports that Maung Maung, Myanmar's information minister, announced this intention.

Maung also discussed relations with Russia, noting that diplomatic cooperation between the two countries has been developing for 76 years. This indicates that the states are moving in the same direction.

BRICS, which stands for Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, is a coalition of major emerging economies aimed at fostering economic cooperation and development. Myanmar's interest in becoming an observer reflects its desire to strengthen ties with these leading economies and participate more actively in global economic discussions.

AzerNews

