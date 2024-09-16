Myanmar Explores Observer Status In BRICS
9/16/2024


Myanmar wants to become an observer country in BRICS.
Azernews reports that Maung Maung, Myanmar's
information minister, announced this intention.
Maung also discussed relations with Russia, noting that
diplomatic cooperation between the two countries has been
developing for 76 years. This indicates that the states are moving
in the same direction.
BRICS, which stands for Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South
Africa, is a coalition of major emerging economies aimed at
fostering economic cooperation and development. Myanmar's interest
in becoming an observer reflects its desire to strengthen ties with
these leading economies and participate more actively in global
economic discussions.
