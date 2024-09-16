Breton Quits As France's EU Commissioner
Date
9/16/2024 3:12:43 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Thierry Breton has resigned as European Commissioner, dealing a
new blow to Ursula von der Leyen's efforts to build her next team,
Azernews reports citing Reuters.
Thierry Breton, the powerful European Commissioner in charge of
the internal market, abruptly resigned on Monday, claiming that
Ursula von der Leyen had pressured France, his home country, to
submit another candidate to replace him "for personal reasons."
Breton announced the move in a scathing letter published on
social platform X, saying this alleged lobbying had taken place
just "a few days ago," while the Commission president was putting
the finishing touches to her new executive.
The Frenchman was expected to receive an important portfolio in
the upcoming Commission, having been rumoured for an executive vice
presidency. But in his letter, he claims Paris was promised an even
loftier position in exchange for ditching his bid.
"A few days ago, in the very last stretch of negotiations on the
composition of the future of the College, you asked France to
withdraw my name – for personal reasons that in no instance you
have discussed directly with me – and offered, as a political
trade-off, an allegedly more influential portfolio for France in
the future College," Breton wrote.
MENAFN16092024000195011045ID1108679745
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.