Azerbaijan Eyes Investment In Pakistan's Oil, Gas, And Space Sectors
Date
9/16/2024 3:12:43 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Azerbaijan is exploring investment opportunities in Pakistan's
oil and gas sector, Azernews reports.
Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan, Samad Bashirli, made
this announcement at the Azerbaijan-Pakistan business forum held in
Baku.
Bashirli noted the potential for joint ventures between
Azerbaijan and Pakistan in both the oil and non-oil sectors, as
well as in the space industry, which projects could demonstrate
high investment potential.
He also emphasized the importance of cooperation in the fields
of transport, hydrometeorology, and mitigating the effects of
climate change.
"We are also exploring investment opportunities in Pakistan's
oil and gas sector and resource development related to precious
metals. The energy sector remains a focus, and both countries are
discussing ways to further their partnership," Bashirli added.
