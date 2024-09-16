Battles Underway In Seven Sectors, Kurakhove Being The Hottest General Staff Update

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of the day, September 16, as many as 99 combat clashes have occurred along the frontlines, battles are still ongoing in seven sectors with the situation in the Kurakhove sector being the most challenging.

This is according to the General Staff update as of 16:00, Monday, September 16, posted on , Ukrinform reports.

The Russian forces keep on striking the border areas in Sumy and Chernihiv regions. The invaders shelled Vovkivka, Nova Sloboda, Velyka Berizka, Porokhonia and Hremiacha with artillery.

The Russians dropped 11 guided aerial bombs on Shalyhyne, Nova Sloboda, Richka and Novomykolaivka.

Since the beginning of the day, the Russians have dropped 15 guided aerial bombs in their own Kursk region.

In the Kupiansk sector, the invaders carried out seven assaults near Synkivka and Lozova. Three clashes have been completed, four others are still ongoing.

asin

In the Lyman sector, the Russian forces attacked 18 times near Hrekivka, Druzheliubivka, Makiivka, Nevske, Novosadove, Lozova, Bilohorivka, and in the Serebrianskyi forest. The Ukrainian defenders repelled 12 attacks, six others are currently ongoing.

The enemy's aviation hit Novoyehorivka and Kucherivka.

In the Siversk sector, throughout the day, the Russian forces launched one unsuccessful assault near Ivano-Dariivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the invaders carried out assaults four times. The Ukrainian defenders stopped two enemy attacks near Chasiv Yar, two others are ongoing near Vasiukivka.

In the Toretsk sector, the Russian forces attacked 12 times near Druzhba, Toretsk, and Zalizne. Nine battles have already been completed, none of them brought success to the invaders. The other battles are still ongoing.

The Russians struck Shcherbynivka with nine guided aerial bombs.

In the Pokrovsk sector, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has made 24 attempts to push the Ukrainian Defense Forces out of their positions near Vozdvyzhenka, Hrodivka, Novohrodivka, Marynivka, and Krasnyi Yar. The Ukrainian defenders are holding back the onslaught, 20 attacks have already been repelled, four more clashes are ongoing.

In the Kurakhove sector, the Russian troops attacked 26 times in the direction of Ukrainsk, Tsukurino, Zhelanne Pershe, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka, and Katerynivka. 19 battles have already been completed, seven are still ongoing.

In the Vremivka sector, the Russian army attacked the positions of the Ukrainian forces near Vuhledar, Katerynivka, Vodiane and Kostiantynivka five times. The Ukrainian defenders have already repelled two enemy assaults, other battles are currently underway.

inof

In the Orikhiv sector, the Russians keep on shelling the Ukrainian defenders' positions and civilian infrastructure, and launching airstrikes.

In the Prydniprovske sector, the invaders twice tried to dislodge the Ukrainian forces from their positions, but were repulsed and suffered losses.

In other areas of the front, the situation has not undergone significant changes.

As reported by Ukrinform, a total of 173 combat clashes took place on the frontlines over the past day.