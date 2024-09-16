Pope's Ambivalent Position Regarding Russian-Ukrainian War Influenced By His Team Latvian Ex-President

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Latvian ex-president Raimonds Vejonis, who has repeatedly communicated with Pope Francis, believes that his team is influencing his ambivalent position regarding the Russian-Ukrainian war. The team includes Catholics from all over the world with their specific attitudes towards Russia and Ukraine.

Vejonis said this in an interview with Ukrinform, commenting on Francis' ambiguous statements and actions regarding the current war.

Vejonis noted that Pope Francis, of course, has his own clear position and, as a pontiff, he wants "peace in the whole world." "But, as in any other state, the administration plays a big role in Vatican. You can be a leader, but you have your team... It should be taken into account that he is surrounded by Catholics from all over the world, from different countries, with different views, in particular, views regarding Russia, Ukraine, and Europe. Among others, they influence the selection of information, the formation of the position," Vejonis said.

According to him, Pope Francis is trying to balance his attitude regarding various issues, not to take one side or another. "Of course, in many cases this is quite normal. But now, it seems to me, the situation (regarding the Russian-Ukrainian war, - ed.) is such that sooner or later he will have to take a side," said the Latvian politician.

Vejonis believes that after five meetings with Pope Francis, they have developed "friendly, trusting communication."

Raimonds Vejonis was Latvia's Minister of Defense (2014-2015) and the ninth President of Latvia (2015-2019). He is currently serving his second term as head of the Latvian Basketball Association (LBS). In this position, he contributes in every possible way to supporting Ukraine, Ukrainian athletes, as well as Ukrainian refugees in Latvia.

As reported by Ukrinform, Pope Francis during his meeting with parishioners on Sunday, September

1, condemned Russia's massive shelling of Ukrainian infrastructure.

At the same time, before that, commenting on the new law of Ukraine on the ban on the activity of religious organizations in Ukraine, which have a leadership center in a state that carries out armed aggression against Ukraine, he said: "Please, let no Christian Church be abolished directly or indirectly: churches cannot be touched."