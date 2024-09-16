Ukrainian Victory Plan Is Over 90% Ready President Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Victory Plan is more than 90% ready. Ukraine is going to present it to its allies next week.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced this in his evening address on September 16, Ukrinform reports.

"Throughout the day, meetings were held in various formats to prepare our Ukrainian Victory Plan. The real substance of all the points – military, political, diplomatic, and economic," the President said.

According to him, key people from each sector are involved in its preparation.

"The necessary steps for Ukraine have already been clearly defined. The steps designed to give us the strongest possible position to bring about peace – a real, just peace," the Head of State emphasized.

Zelensky assured that for each step, there is a clear list of what is needed and what will strengthen us, and "there is nothing impossible in this plan."

we areas

"Over 90% has already been written out. Together, this package can ensure the right development of the situation not only for Ukraine, but for everyone in the world who values international law. Next week, we are preparing to present the Victory Plan to our allies," the President informed.

As Ukrinform reported, the Victory Plan for Ukraine, which President Volodymyr Zelensky intends to present to US President Joe Biden, includes five points.