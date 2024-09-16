UN Wants Russia's War To End With Respect For Ukraine's Territorial Integrity

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The UN leadership emphasizes that the Russian war must end with respect for Ukraine's internationally recognized borders.

According to an Ukrinform correspondent in New York, this was stated on Monday by UN Secretary-General's spokesman Stephane Dujarric, responding to a request from journalists to comment on the proposals of vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance, which he recently voiced.

Dujarric emphasized that his comment was“not a reaction” to the statements of politicians, but the“position” of the UN leadership.

“I will simply repeat our position, which is that we want this war to end in accordance with international law, in accordance with the UN Charter and in accordance with the territorial integrity of Ukraine,” he emphasized.

plan should not be imposed on Ukraine from the outside – White Hous

As Ukrinform previously reported, Vance said in an interview that former President Donald Trump's plan to end the Russian war in Ukraine may include the creation of a“demilitarized zone” on Ukrainian territor currently occupied by Russia. That is, the line of demarcation is fixed as of the moment of agreement between the parties. Ukraine will retain its independence in exchange for a guarantee of neutrality - it will not join NATO or other“allied institutions.” At the same time, Ukraine must be strengthened“so that the Russians do not invade again.”

Photo: Alexandros Michailidis / Shutterstock