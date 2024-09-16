John Wick Entertainment Launches Dolly P's Single , I'm A Taylor Swift Fan

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) John Wick Entertainment proudly announces the upcoming release of the hot new pop single, "I'm A Taylor Swift Fan," by the rising star, Dolly P. Inspired by her heartfelt admiration for Taylor Swift, Dolly P has created a song that resonates with Swift fans worldwide.



"I'm A Taylor Swift Fan" is set to go on pre-order starting September 24th, 2024, with the official release slated for October 12th, 2024. This melodic testament to the power of fandom will be available in most stores and on multiple streaming platforms, making it easily accessible for lovers everywhere.



The song, a pop genre masterpiece, was penned and produced by the talented Kevin Mayhand. He helped craft a tune that perfectly encapsulates the emotions and passion attached to being a devoted fan of a music icon like Taylor Swift. The result is a hypnotic single that is bound to create a buzz across the internet and beyond.



Dolly P's new single will also be available on major streaming platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music. These platforms offer the convenience of listening to your favorite songs anytime, anywhere, making "I'm A Taylor Swift Fan" a tune that's easy to add to your daily soundtrack.



In addition to streaming platforms, John Wick Entertainment encourages music fans to look for the new single on their preferred social media platforms. Whether you're scrolling through Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, or CapCut, keep an eye out for "I'm A Taylor Swift Fan" and be part of the worldwide buzz this song is sure to generate.



John Wick Entertainment invites all Taylor Swift fans and music enthusiasts to listen to the single once it drops and show their support by purchasing it. The artist, Dolly P, has poured her heart into creating a song that speaks to the shared experiences of Taylor Swift fans across the globe. By purchasing the song, you're not just adding a new tune to your playlist; you're also supporting a rising artist and connecting with fellow fans.



So mark your calendars for the pre-order date, September 24th, and the official release date, October 12th, 2024. Don't miss the chance to be one of the first to listen to and own "I'm A Taylor Swift Fan" by Dolly P. This is more than just a song; it's a celebration of fandom, music, and the bond that ties Taylor Swift fans together.



In the world of pop music, "I'm A Taylor Swift Fan" by Dolly P is a new and noteworthy addition. It's a song that not only pays tribute to a music legend but also speaks to the joy of being a fan. Whether you're a die-hard Taylor Swift fan or simply a music lover, this song is sure to strike a chord. Step into the rhythm, feel the melody, and let Dolly P's "I'm A Taylor Swift Fan" become your new favorite tune. If you're a true fan, share the music and buy the single when it drops! For more information, please visit



Company :-John Wick Entertainment

User :- Dolly P

Email :...

Url :-