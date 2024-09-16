Kyrgyz Pres. Praises Kuwaiti Charitable Initiatives

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BISHKEK, Sept 16 (KUNA) -- Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov praised on Monday the initiatives of the Kuwaiti Al-Safa Charity and Humanitarian Society, which contributed to improving people's living conditions and development in his country.

In a press statement during his reception with the Society's "Partners in Goodness 16" trip, Japarov expressed appreciation for Al-Safa in support educational and social projects, especially in rural areas, pointing out the importance of these initiatives that contribute to the economic and social development in Kyrgyzstan.

In turn, Al-Safa's Chairman Mohammad Al-Shaya, said in a statement that the trip in Kyrgyzstan, which began on September 8 and ended today saw the opening of major health projects across the republic.

He explained that the trip witnessed the opening of 16 projects, including a hospital for endocrine and dialysis, Al-Razi Emergency Hospital, in addition to the integrated endowment village of (Fahad Al-Nafisi and Ghazi Al-Nafisi), consisting of 100 houses, a mosque, and a football field.

The Society also established a major water station and 10 water networks to benefit more than a quarter of a million people, in addition to three mosques, and a center for memorizing the Holy Quran. (end)

