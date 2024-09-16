Amiri Diwan Mourns Demise Of His Highness Sheikh Jaber Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 16 (KUNA) -- The Amiri Diwan on Monday mourned the passing away of Jaber Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak at the age of 82. The funeral service is to take place at 09:00 am tomorrow (Tuesday). (end) hb

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.