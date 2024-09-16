Kuwait Amir Expresses Relief Over Comoros Pres. Safety After Heinous Attack

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 16 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber sent a cable to the President of the Union of the Comoros, Azali Assoumani, expressing relief over the President's safety following a heinous attack during a funeral ceremony for a tribal leader. In the cable, His Highness the Amir strongly condemned and denounced the criminal act that violates all humanitarian principles and values, and expressed wishes for President Assoumani's continued safety, good health, and success. (end) dss

