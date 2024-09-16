عربي


Kuwait Amir Expresses Relief Over Comoros Pres. Safety After Heinous Attack

9/16/2024 3:05:26 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 16 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable to the President of the Union of the Comoros, Azali Assoumani, expressing relief over the President's safety following a heinous attack during a funeral ceremony for a tribal leader.
In the cable, His Highness the Amir strongly condemned and denounced the criminal act that violates all humanitarian principles and values, and expressed wishes for President Assoumani's continued safety, good health, and success. (end)
