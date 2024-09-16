عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kuwait PM Expresses Relief Over Comoros Pres. Safety After Heinous Attack

Kuwait PM Expresses Relief Over Comoros Pres. Safety After Heinous Attack


9/16/2024 3:05:25 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 16 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent a cable to the President of the Union of the Comoros, Azali Assoumani, expressing relief for the President's safety following a heinous attack during a funeral ceremony for a tribal leader. (pickup previous)
dss


MENAFN16092024000071011013ID1108679493


Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search