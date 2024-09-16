Kuwait PM Expresses Relief Over Comoros Pres. Safety After Heinous Attack
Date
9/16/2024 3:05:25 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Sept 16 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent a cable to the President of the Union of the Comoros, Azali Assoumani, expressing relief for the President's safety following a heinous attack during a funeral ceremony for a tribal leader. (pickup previous)
