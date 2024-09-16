Kuwait Condemns Comoros Pres. Assassination Attempt

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 16 (KUNA) -- Kuwait of Foreign Affairs condemned on Monday, the assassination attempt on the President of the Union of the Comoros Azali Assoumani.

The ministry affirmed in a statement Kuwait's absolute rejection of all forms of violence; including this attempt, stressing its support and solidarity with the Union of the Comoros in measures to be taken to maintain its security and stability. (end)

