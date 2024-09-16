Graco Develops First Air Spray Guns Certified For Ergonomic Performance

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) , a leading of fluid handling equipment, introduces Stellair ACE and StellairTM, the only industrial air spray guns to achieve Ergonomics Performance Certification. Advanced testing by United States Ergonomics proves that the manual pressure feed sprayers reduce fatigue potential, increasing productivity for industrial painters.

“Painting is really hard work,” said Peter Linder, vice president of North America sales and global product management for Graco's Industrial Division. He is among the executives who worked a shift in a factory paint spray booth to better understand the needs of industrial painters.

“My shoulder especially hurt at the end of the day,” recalled Linder.“That experience drove home the need to champion a spray gun product line that painters will ask for because it adds to their wellbeing and makes the job of painting easier.”

Made for Industrial Painters: Stellair ACE and Stellair

While ergonomics was considered in previous spray gun designs, Graco recognized the importance of continual improvements by involving United States Ergonomics, a global ergonomic consulting service and product testing company.

The collaboration resulted in the industry's first paint spray guns certified for ergonomic performance.



Stellair ACE weighs 209 grams (7.4 ounces) – up to 50 percent lighter than almost any other manual pressure feed spray gun – due to its durably unique carbon reinforced polymer construction. Stellair ACE uses up to 25 percent less muscle effort than comparable industrial air spray guns. Stellair , with aluminum metal construction, weighs 410 grams (14.46 oz), still making it among the lightest industrial spray guns available. Compared to similar air spray guns, Stellair lessens muscle exertion by up to 18 percent.

Reducing weight was not the only ergonomic advancement factored into the new spray gun design. Graco engineers also focused on minimizing hand pressure points, improving overall gun balance, and enhancing hose flexibility. Research and testing by United States Ergonomics allowed them to objectively measure the improvements.

Certification Through U.S. Ergonomics

United States Ergonomics researched and evaluated manual air spray gun ergonomics at three critical stages: design analysis and optimization; design review and testing; and ergonomic assessment. Each stage involved professional painters who work in industrial settings.

“Painters consistently rated the new Graco paint sprayers superior in weight, hand fit, feel, balance, trigger control, and adjustability,” said Kevin Costello, CPE, president of United States Ergonomics.“Their feedback was important to the Ergonomics Performance Certification. We expect field trials in production paint shop applications to fulfill formal certification requirements.”

For more about how Stellair ACE and Stellair manual air spray guns provide industrial painters with the all-star ergonomics, serviceability and spray performance they need to enjoy and excel at their jobs, visit .

WATCH: Expert-Approved Ergonomics: Stellair and Stellair ACE Air Spray Guns

MEDIA KIT: Stellair and Stellair ACE Industrial Air Spray Guns

ABOUT GRACO

Graco Inc. supplies technology and expertise for the management of fluids and coatings in both industrial and commercial applications. It designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. A recognized leader in its specialties, Minneapolis-based Graco serves customers around the world in the manufacturing, processing, construction, and maintenance industries.

Graco's Industrial Division makes liquid finishing and advanced fluid dispense equipment primarily for use in industrial applications. This division's products include liquid finishing equipment that applies liquids on metals, wood and plastics, with emphasis on solutions that provide easy integration to paint monitoring and control systems.

For additional information about Graco Inc., please visit .

ABOUT UNITED STATES ERGONOMICS

United States Ergonomics specializes in product and workplace ergonomics. The company delivers sustainable productivity gains while reducing ergonomic risks and ensuring health and safety. United States Ergonomics operates a state-of-the-art ergonomics laboratory providing advanced workplace design, product testing and certification.

Certification by United States Ergonomics indicates the completion of a rigorous testing process defined by the International Ergonomics Association. A product that has earned certification provides measurable ergonomic benefits to the user by improving comfort and fit and by minimizing the risk factors that may cause injuries.

For additional information about United States Ergonomics, visit us-ergo .

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink