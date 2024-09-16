Crave Brothers Earn Fresh Sweep In The Fresh Mozzarella Class At 2024 World Dairy Expo Championship Dairy Products Contest

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WATERLOO, Wis., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese swept the podium in the Fresh Mozzarella class at the 2024 World Dairy Championship Dairy Products Contest, winning 1st, 2nd and 3rd place honors with three different Fresh Mozzarella products to earn a "fresh sweep." In all, the Wisconsin-based and cheese company took home six awards, all in the Top 3 of their respective product classes.

The World Dairy Expo Dairy Products Contest, sponsored by the Wisconsin Dairy Products Association, judges dairy products from across the nation including butter, cheese, fluid milk, ice cream and more. This year's contest saw entries from U.S. and international dairy producers across 93 different classes.

In addition to sweeping the podium in the Fresh Mozzarella class, Crave Brothers took home awards in the Mascarpone and Open Soft Cheese classes. Total awards by class and place are as follows:



Fresh Mozzarella Class



1st place, Fresh Mozzarella Medallions



2nd place, Fresh Mozzarella Ciliegine

3rd

place, Fresh Mozzarella Hearts

Plain Cheese Curds Class - 1st

place, Yellow Cheese Curds

Mascarpone Class - 2nd

place, Mascarpone Soft Cheese Open Class - 2nd

place, Chocolate Mascarpone

Crave Brothers will receive their accolades at the World Dairy Expo's awards reception and auction on Oct. 1. Their first-place winners will be auctioned at the event, and all auction proceeds will be donated to scholarship programs centered around dairy education.

"In a competition with so many strong producers, we're incredibly proud to receive recognition at another international contest," said Beth Crave, Director of Quality Assurance. "With the money raised at the auction, we're able to make a positive impact on the future of our industry through dairy education and ensure that future generations continue to thrive."

About Crave Brothers

The Crave family farms 2,500 acres of productive land in south-central Wisconsin, growing soybeans, corn and alfalfa to use as nutritious feed for their Holstein cows. From the biodigester to water recovery and recycling, sustainability is top-of-mind on the farm and cheese factory. The Crave Brothers Farm LLC and Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese LLC utilizes sustainable practices in their everyday operations. Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese produces Fresh Mozzarella, Mascarpone, Oaxaca, Farmer's Rope String Cheese and Fresh Cheddar Cheese Curds.

SOURCE Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese

