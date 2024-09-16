Disposerx, Inc. Sells Coaches Vs Overdoses, LLC. To Pennant, LLC

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SOUTHERN PINES, N.C., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DisposeRx, Inc. is proud to announce the sale of its Coaches vs Overdoses, LLC. to Pennant, LLC. This innovative initiative, developed and nurtured by DisposeRx, has made significant strides in helping to

combat the opioid epidemic through raising awareness, reducing stigma, and

empowering high school coaches and to become advocates for prevention and recovery.

"We are incredibly proud of the impact Coaches vs Overdoses has had on communities across the nation," said William Simpson, President and CEO of DisposeRx. "We wish Pennant all the best as they continue to expand the program's

reach and support those affected by opioid use abuse and misuse and look forward to

supporting their efforts." DisposeRx will continue to provide ongoing expertise and in-home disposal solutions to ensure a seamless transition and the continued success of the CvO program.

"This transaction enables Pennant to maintain the mission and impact focus of Coaches vs Overdoses through various non-profit partners across the country," said Adam Piper, President of Pennant, LLC.

About Coaches Versus Overdoses

Coaches Versus Overdoses is a comprehensive high school program designed to equip coaches with the knowledge, resources, and tools to address the opioid crisis within their teams and communities. The program provides education on opioid addiction, prevention

strategies, and resources for support and treatment.

About DisposeRx, Inc:

DisposeRx, Inc. is located in Southern Pines, North Carolina and committed to solving the

problem of prescription drug safety. We aim to achieve new standards in both the education and safety of medication management, by reducing the risks associated with diversion, overdoses, accidental poisonings and death. Our prevention initiatives are where mission and purpose come together making DisposeRx one of the nation's most essential social impact and patient safety companies. By addressing the problems of prescription medication and drug safety, our team is empowering communities to challenge the opioid crisis head-on. Our belief is that one company can profoundly affect family safety and where innovative solutions can make a real generational difference.

SOURCE DisposeRx, Inc.

