EQS-News: Veganz Group AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Veganz terminates license agreement with Vitiprints LLC

16.09.2024 / 11:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ludwigsfelde, 16.9.2024 - Veganz Group AG has terminated the license agreement signed in December 2022 with Vitiprints LLC for the development of milk alternatives. The Mililk® development project, which was launched in spring 2021, was brought to series production maturity with the own development of new formulations and technologies.

The license agreement concluded with Vitiprints LLC was therefore no longer valid and was terminated. Veganz will now also offer its Mililk® technology for worldwide licensing for production and distribution. According to the Mililk® principle: "Shake it - to make it! Make as much as you want, when you want!" milk alternatives are already available. Thanks to the new technology, the existing Mililk® range can continue to grow. Mililk® Drops, an innovative alternative to coffee creamers, are currently being developed alongside products for the food service sector. Mililk® products are available at dm, Rewe, Bünting, Roastmarket and Amazon, among others.

About Veganz Group AG Veganz (veganz) – Good for you, better for everyone – is a brand and producer of plant-based food. Founded in 2011 in Berlin, Veganz became known as a European vegan supermarket chain. With a colourful and life-affirming corporate philosophy, Veganz succeeded in breaking up the vegan niche and establishing the plant-based food trend on the market. The current product portfolio includes products from breakfast to dinner, which are widely available in the DACH region. The Veganz range is continuously optimised with high-quality, innovative items and the sustainable value chain is constantly improved. As a transparent brand, Veganz is B Corp certified, compares the environmental balance of all its own products with all food products in the German-speaking region and regularly sets new benchmarks for a sustainable food industry.

