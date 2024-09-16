Lübke Kelber Continues Growth Strategy With The Successful Acquisition Of 350 Residential Units In Leipzig

EQS-News: Lübke Kelber AG / Key word(s): Acquisition

Lübke Kelber continues growth strategy with the successful of 350 residential units in Leipzig

16.09.2024 / 11:37 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Lübke Kelber continues growth strategy with the successful acquisition of 350 residential units in Leipzig



Frankfurt a. M., 16 September 2024 - Lübke Kelber AG (ISIN: DE000A35JR33), the holding company of the Lübke Kelber Group, has added a further 350 residential units in Leipzig to the company's property management. The property portfolio was purchased in cooperation with the joint venture partner EPISO 6, a fund managed by Tristan Capital Partners. The residential units are spread across 13 buildings and cover 18,249 square metres. Last year, Lübke Kelber and EPISO 6 had already acquired 2,700 residential units in several attractive locations in Leipzig, Germany's fastest-growing city.



The transaction and the transfer of the residential portfolio to the asset and property management are a further important step in Lübke Kelber's four-pillar strategy. In addition to the previously dominant transaction business, the expansion of the asset and property management area is a key focus of the future growth strategy. The aim is to build up the company's own portfolio of more than 20,000 flats by 2028, which is to be achieved through continued intensive cooperation with institutional investors within this business area.





Marc Sahling, member of the Exevutive Board and CEO of Lübke Kelber Group: “We are delighted that we can take advantage of the current market conditions to acquire property portfolios in the asset and investment management area together with our joint venture partner. Our project pipeline is still well filled and we want to finalize further transactions by the end of the year.”





About Lübke Kelber



Lübke Kelber is a diversified, medium-sized property specialist with over 55 years of market and real estate expertise. The company operates nationwide with more than 90 specialists and offices in Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Düsseldorf, Dresden, Leipzig and London. As part of an international alliance centred around Gerald Eve LLP, the company also provides its clients with global market access. Lübke Kelber's long-standing quality standards, coupled with continuity and reliability, guarantee clients a high success rate for sales mandates. In addition to transaction advice in the residential and commercial real estate sector, Lübke Kelber also offers institutional investors a platform for asset and investment management in Germany. The shares of Lübke Kelber AG (WKN A35JR3, ISIN DE000A35JR33) are listed on the open market of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and are traded on Xetra, among others.

More information at









Contact Investor Relations / Financial Media:

IR AG

Frederic Hilke

0221-914097-0

...



16.09.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Lübke Kelber AG Taunusstr. 6 60329 Frankfurt/Main Germany Phone: +49 (0)69 99991400 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A35JR33 WKN: A35JR3 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt EQS News ID: 1988851



End of News EQS News Service