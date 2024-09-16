PAFI's 11Th Annual Forum India@2030: Doubling The Economy To 7 Trillion Dollar



This year's theme is ' India@2030: Doubling the to $7 Trillion ' underscores PAFI's commitment to fostering strategic dialogue on India's economic growth. Through two days of rigorous discussions in 14 sessions with over 70 speakers, the delegates will explore three strategic areas-Policies, Partnerships, and Priorities, aiming to chart the course for sustaining and accelerating India's progress.





PAFI's 11th Annual Forum will feature ministers and officials representing the center and state governments, legislators, CEOs, members of Indian and global organisations, media leaders, think tanks, academia, and others. The event will host over 400 policy professionals, including CXOs and industry leaders.



Beyond advocacy and policy work, PAFI organises events, workshops, and conferences that bring together industry leaders, policymakers, and other stakeholders, providing platforms for insightful discussions, networking, and the exchange of best practices. The Annual Forum gathering facilitates interactive deliberations while shaping the future of India's growth and development.



Several prominent Ministers are scheduled to converse with the attending delegates:





Piyush Goyal , Hon'ble Minister of Commerce and Industry, Government of India





Ashwini Vaishnaw , Hon'ble Minister of Railways, Minister of Information and Broadcasting and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Government of India





Jyotiraditya M. Scindia , Hon'ble Minister of Communications and Minister of Development of North-Eastern Region, Government of India





Mansukh Mandaviya , Hon'ble Minister of Labour and Employment and Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India



In addition, prominent Secretaries from the Government of India and Industry leaders will share their insights on strategic imperatives - Economy, Employment, Geopolitics, Infrastructure, and Technology needed to support economic growth. Notable panelists include:





Vini Mahajan , Secretary of the Department of Drinking Water & Sanitation, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India





Apurva Chandra , Secretary of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India





Dammu Ravi , Secretary for Economic Relations at the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India





K. Srinivas , Secretary, Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs, Government of India





S. Krishnan , Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India





Atul Kumar Tiwari , Secretary of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India





Manoj Ahuja , Chief Secretary, Odisha, Government of India





Sumita Dawra , Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Government of India





Dr Arunish Chawla , Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Government of India





Neeraj Mittal , Secretary, Department of Telecom, Ministry of Communications, Government of India





Sanjay Jaju , Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India





V. Vualnam , Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India





Abhishek Singh , Additional Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India





BVR Subrahmanyam , CEO, Niti Aayog, Government of India





B.K. Shivakumar , Director (Exports) and Managing Director, Visvesvaraya Trade Promotion Centre, Government of Karnataka





Michiko Miyamoto , Country Director, International Labour Organization



As we convene for the 11th PAFI Annual Forum, it presents a unique opportunity to unite policymakers and industry leaders in a collaborative effort to shape the future of the Indian economy.



